May 9, 2024
Annapolis, US 69 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Volunteers Needed: Join the Fight Against Invasive Plants in Bacon Ridge, Annapolis Monumental Sports to Stream All Annapolis Blues Home Matches Tickets on Sale for Premier League Clash Between Crystal Palace and Wolves in Annapolis June 7th! Fashion For A Cause Free USNA Band Armed Forces Day Concert
Local News

Monumental Sports to Stream All Annapolis Blues Home Matches

 Monumental Sports Network and Annapolis Blues FC announced a partnership to broadcast six matches on the network’s streaming platform during the 2024 National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) season. The broadcast schedule begins with Annapolis’ season opener at home against Maryland Bobcats FC on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 PM ET and will run through the conclusion of the regular season at the beginning of July.  

“Adding Annapolis Blues matches to our network’s robust local sports programming lineup is a win-win for both organizations,” said Caitlin Mangum, Vice President, Content & Programming at Monumental Sports Network. “We are delighted to continue to grow our live soccer content and are excited to help elevate this up-and-coming local soccer club.”

In addition to owning the local broadcast rights for the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards, and WNBA’s Washington Mystics, Monumental Sports Network also broadcasts live men’s and women’s college basketball, college football, college volleyball, high school basketball, esports, and Washington Spirit (NWSL) and Old Glory DC (Major League Rugby) games.

Annapolis Blues broadcasts will be available to local-area soccer fans via Monumental’s digital streaming platform within the network’s footprint, stretching from Delaware to Richmond, VA. Fans can watch the games on monumentalsportsnetwork.com or by downloading the Monumental streaming app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

For fans without a Pay TV subscription, Monumental Sports Network offers direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription memberships for viewers seeking to access Monumental Sports Network’s live and on-demand programming. Fans can purchase monthly or annual memberships at monumentalsportsnetwork.com or by downloading the Monumental Sports Network app.

“We are excited about joining the Monumental Sports Network family this season,” added Fred Matthes, General Manager of the Annapolis Blues. “We have always been about Opportunity and Community at Annapolis Blues FC, and this relationship with Monumental represents a great opportunity for both our players to be seen in more places and more of our large Community of fans to be able to watch as well.”
 

Single game tickets for the 2024 Annapolis Blues season are currently on sale at annapolisblues.com.

2024 Annapolis Blues Matches on Monumental Sports Network 

  • Wednesday, May 15 vs. Maryland Bobcats FC at 7 PM 
  • Saturday, June 1 vs. DMV Elite FC at 7 PM
  • Friday, June 7 vs. Alexandria Rough Diamonds at 7 PM
  • Sunday, June 16 vs. Frederick FC at 5 PM
  • Saturday, June 29 vs. Virginia Beach City FC at 7 PM
  • Saturday, July 6 vs. Grove Soccer United at 7 PM

kuesb

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Sports
Previous Article

Tickets on Sale for Premier League Clash Between Crystal Palace and Wolves in Annapolis

 Next Article

Volunteers Needed: Join the Fight Against Invasive Plants in Bacon Ridge, Annapolis

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu