Monumental Sports to Stream All Annapolis Blues Home Matches

Monumental Sports Network and Annapolis Blues FC announced a partnership to broadcast six matches on the network’s streaming platform during the 2024 National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) season. The broadcast schedule begins with Annapolis’ season opener at home against Maryland Bobcats FC on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 PM ET and will run through the conclusion of the regular season at the beginning of July.

“Adding Annapolis Blues matches to our network’s robust local sports programming lineup is a win-win for both organizations,” said Caitlin Mangum, Vice President, Content & Programming at Monumental Sports Network. “We are delighted to continue to grow our live soccer content and are excited to help elevate this up-and-coming local soccer club.”

In addition to owning the local broadcast rights for the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards, and WNBA’s Washington Mystics, Monumental Sports Network also broadcasts live men’s and women’s college basketball, college football, college volleyball, high school basketball, esports, and Washington Spirit (NWSL) and Old Glory DC (Major League Rugby) games.

Annapolis Blues broadcasts will be available to local-area soccer fans via Monumental’s digital streaming platform within the network’s footprint, stretching from Delaware to Richmond, VA. Fans can watch the games on monumentalsportsnetwork.com or by downloading the Monumental streaming app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

For fans without a Pay TV subscription, Monumental Sports Network offers direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription memberships for viewers seeking to access Monumental Sports Network’s live and on-demand programming. Fans can purchase monthly or annual memberships at monumentalsportsnetwork.com or by downloading the Monumental Sports Network app.

“We are excited about joining the Monumental Sports Network family this season,” added Fred Matthes, General Manager of the Annapolis Blues. “We have always been about Opportunity and Community at Annapolis Blues FC, and this relationship with Monumental represents a great opportunity for both our players to be seen in more places and more of our large Community of fans to be able to watch as well.”



Single game tickets for the 2024 Annapolis Blues season are currently on sale at annapolisblues.com.

2024 Annapolis Blues Matches on Monumental Sports Network

Wednesday, May 15 vs. Maryland Bobcats FC at 7 PM

Saturday, June 1 vs. DMV Elite FC at 7 PM

Friday, June 7 vs. Alexandria Rough Diamonds at 7 PM

Sunday, June 16 vs. Frederick FC at 5 PM

Saturday, June 29 vs. Virginia Beach City FC at 7 PM

Saturday, July 6 vs. Grove Soccer United at 7 PM

