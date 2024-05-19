May 20, 2024
Annapolis, US 63 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Real Estate Legal Expertise Farm-Fresh and Local. Do You Know About CBF’s Claggett Farm and the CSA Program? Severna Park High Seniors Come Together for Earth Day Capstone Project Alice in Wonderland Coming to Compass Rose Theater The Irish Tin Whistle in Maryland: A Melodic Journey
Life In The Area

Farm-Fresh and Local. Do You Know About CBF’s Claggett Farm and the CSA Program?

There is still time for Maryland residents seeking local, healthy produce this summer to sign up for Clagett Farm’s Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program.

CSA members can secure seasonal produce between May and November at convenient pick-up locations in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel Counties. Seasonal harvests can include salad greens, green beans, peppers, tomatoes, and other varieties.

“Eating locally grown food is one of the most effective ways people can support local farmers and minimize their carbon footprint,” said Jared Planz, program manager at Clagett Farm. “It is also delicious and healthier than what you’ll find at the grocery store.”

Clagett Farm, owned and operated by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, is a sustainable, regenerative farm that uses best management practices to improve soil health and water quality. The farm grows produce year-round and harvests 100 percent certified organic vegetables.

Through its CSA program, Clagett Farm offers local Maryland residents a chance to pre-purchase shares of their seasonal harvest each week. CSA sales are now open for the main season.

“We’ve really enjoyed being a part of the CSA,” said Shelby Johnson, shareholder since 2019. “It makes nourishing our family with seasonal produce super easy, but also we know and can trust where our food is coming from.”

CSA members can choose from three pick-up locations where they’ll retrieve their bounties each week. Locations includeClagett Farm in Upper Marlboro, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Philip Merrill Center headquarters in Annapolis, and the Vineyards at Dodon in Davidsonville. An exciting addition to this year’s program is the ability for shareholders to pre-order and pick up Clagett’s grass-fed beef and lamb, in addition to their weekly produce.

Prices vary based on pick-up location and duration, but range from $415 for 13 weeks to $825 for the full 26 weeks. Roughly 70 percent of Clagett Farm’s harvest will go to CSA shareholders, and the other 30 percent is donated to local food banks and pantries.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is the largest nonprofit dedicated solely to saving the Chesapeake Bay. Part of that mission includes working with farmers and demonstrating regenerative agriculture practices, which are key to addressing climate change and reducing pollution by minimizing nutrient runoff, reducing greenhouse gases, and mitigating flooding caused by more intense storms.

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Severna Park High Seniors Come Together for Earth Day Capstone Project

 Next Article

Real Estate Legal Expertise

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu