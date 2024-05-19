Farm-Fresh and Local. Do You Know About CBF’s Claggett Farm and the CSA Program?

There is still time for Maryland residents seeking local, healthy produce this summer to sign up for Clagett Farm’s Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program.

CSA members can secure seasonal produce between May and November at convenient pick-up locations in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel Counties. Seasonal harvests can include salad greens, green beans, peppers, tomatoes, and other varieties.

“Eating locally grown food is one of the most effective ways people can support local farmers and minimize their carbon footprint,” said Jared Planz, program manager at Clagett Farm. “It is also delicious and healthier than what you’ll find at the grocery store.”

Clagett Farm, owned and operated by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, is a sustainable, regenerative farm that uses best management practices to improve soil health and water quality. The farm grows produce year-round and harvests 100 percent certified organic vegetables.

Through its CSA program, Clagett Farm offers local Maryland residents a chance to pre-purchase shares of their seasonal harvest each week. CSA sales are now open for the main season.

“We’ve really enjoyed being a part of the CSA,” said Shelby Johnson, shareholder since 2019. “It makes nourishing our family with seasonal produce super easy, but also we know and can trust where our food is coming from.”

CSA members can choose from three pick-up locations where they’ll retrieve their bounties each week. Locations includeClagett Farm in Upper Marlboro, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Philip Merrill Center headquarters in Annapolis, and the Vineyards at Dodon in Davidsonville. An exciting addition to this year’s program is the ability for shareholders to pre-order and pick up Clagett’s grass-fed beef and lamb, in addition to their weekly produce.

Prices vary based on pick-up location and duration, but range from $415 for 13 weeks to $825 for the full 26 weeks. Roughly 70 percent of Clagett Farm’s harvest will go to CSA shareholders, and the other 30 percent is donated to local food banks and pantries.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is the largest nonprofit dedicated solely to saving the Chesapeake Bay. Part of that mission includes working with farmers and demonstrating regenerative agriculture practices, which are key to addressing climate change and reducing pollution by minimizing nutrient runoff, reducing greenhouse gases, and mitigating flooding caused by more intense storms.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

