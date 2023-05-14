Bring On The Music at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

PRS EightLock

Tuesday, May 30

7:30pm | $25

Blue Miracle

Thursday, June 8

8pm | $25

*Dance Floor

War Hippies

Thursday, July 27

8pm | $28.50

Dicky Betts Presents

Great Southern

Monday, July 31

8pm | $45

Jake Worthington

Friday, August 11

8pm | $15 Adv / $20 DOS

*Dance Floor

Calexico

Brian Lopez

Monday, August 14

8pm | $47.50 adv / $50 DOS

John Cowan’s New Grass All-Stars

Friday, September 22

8pm | $29.50

Coco Montoya

Tuesday, October 10

8pm | $30 Adv / $35 DOS

UPCOMING SHOWS:

05/14 The Outlaws

05/16 Matt Schofield

05/17 Andrew Duhon w. Altameda

05/18 The Gibson Brothers

05/19 Sierra Hull

05/20 Bodeans w. Chris Trapper

05/21 One Particular Harbour: Jimmy Buffet Band Tribute

05/22 The Lone Bellow w. Lindsay Lou

05/24 Neal Francis w. Kendra Morris

05/25 Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors w. Anson Funderburgh

05/26 Weird Science (Dance Floor)

05/27 Atomic Light Orchestra: Performing the Music of ELO

05/28 Kendall Street Company

05/30 PRS Eightlock

05/31 Pure Prairie League w. The Porch Delights

06/02 Avery*Sunshine

06/03 Drag Brunch Pride Edition

06/03 The Arcadian Wild

06/03 Rams Head Presents Leonid & Friends at Maryland Hall

06/04 The All Star Purple Party Prince Tribute

06/04 Rams Head Presents Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers at Maryland Hall

06/06 Dave Mason Band

06/07 Robert Randolph Band

06/08 Blue Miracle

06/09 Over The Rhine

06/09 Rams Head Presents Little River Band at Maryland Hall

06/10 Marcus Miller

06/11 Nancy Wilson’s Heart

06/13 Suede

06/13 Rams Head Presents Toad The Wet Sprocket w. Pressing Strings at Maryland Hall

06/14 Pat Travers Band

06/16 + 17 The Bacon Brothers

06/18 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

06/19 AMFM Presents In The Vane of Chuck Berry

06/20 Jimmie Vaughan

06/21 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

06/22 Spyro Gyra

06/23 + 24 Marc Broussard

06/25 Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown & Davy Knowles

06/25 Rams Head Presents Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro Ach & Oy: A Considered Cabaret at Maryland Hall

06/26 Rams Head Presents Sergio Mendes at Maryland Hall

06/28 Ally Venable

06/29 Malina Moye

06/30 Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Steve Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

