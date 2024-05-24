Shemekia Copeland, Crack the Sky, Herman’s Hermits–Yes, All at Rams Head On Stage!

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.
UPCOMING SHOWS:
05/24 Maggie Rose: No One Gets Out Alive Tour w/ Fancy Hagood
05/25 Lindsey Webster
05/26 Kim Waters
05/28 Mark & Maggie O’Connor
05/29 The Biondi Brothers
05/30 Anders Osborne
05/31 The Super 70s Concert Experience feat. Super Trans Am
06/01 Comedian Dulce Sloan of The Daily Show
06/02 TUSK: The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
06/03 Apex Commercial Band feat. Victor Provost
06/04 Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam
06/05 Thee Sinseers & The Altons: Sinseerly Yours Tour w. Benny Trokan
06/06 Chris Smither & Peter Mulvey
06/07 Scythian
06/08 Comedian Henry Cho
06/09 The Ultimate Acoustic Rock Show feat. Pete Evick, Chad Stewart & Dean Cramer
06/11 John Hiatt (2nd Show Added By Popular Demand) w/ Clarence Bucaro
06/12 Rhett Miller of Old 97’s
06/13 The Blackbyrds
06/14 David Benoit With Big Band
06/15 Charles Esten
06/16 The Arcadian Wild (All Ages Matinee) w/ River & Rail
06/16 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties w. Soul Miners Union
06/17 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of The Police
06/18 Rams Head Presents Corinne Bailey Rae: Plum Red Lipstick Tour w/ Dixson
06/21 Judy Collins w. Oakland Rain
06/22 Paula Poundstone
06/23 The English Channel: America’s Premier British Invasion Band
06/25 Quinn Sullivan
06/26 Comedian-Psychic Peter Antoniou
06/27 LowDown Brass Band w. Kyle Sparkman
06/28 Phil Vassar: Hits & Heroes Tour
06/29 Greg Hawkes w. Eddie Japan Performing the Music of The Cars
06/30 Big Brother and the Holding Company
