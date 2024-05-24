Shemekia Copeland, Crack the Sky, Herman’s Hermits–Yes, All at Rams Head On Stage!

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

LaMP feat. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger, Ray Paczkowski Wednesday, August 21 7:30pm | $25 Adv / $30 DOS Shemekia Copeland Saturday, October 19 8pm | $37.50 *On Sale Fri, 5/17 at 10 AM Crack The Sky (3 shows) Friday & Saturday, November 1 & 2 at 8pm Sunday, November 3 at 1pm $39.50 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (2 shows) Sunday, November 17 4:30pm & 7:30pm | $49.50 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration (2 shows) Saturday, December 21 5:30pm & 8:30pm | $39.50 UPCOMING SHOWS: 05/24 Maggie Rose: No One Gets Out Alive Tour w/ Fancy Hagood 05/25 Lindsey Webster 05/26 Kim Waters 05/28 Mark & Maggie O’Connor 05/29 The Biondi Brothers 05/30 Anders Osborne 05/31 The Super 70s Concert Experience feat. Super Trans Am 06/01 Comedian Dulce Sloan of The Daily Show 06/02 TUSK: The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac 06/03 Apex Commercial Band feat. Victor Provost 06/04 Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam 06/05 Thee Sinseers & The Altons: Sinseerly Yours Tour w. Benny Trokan 06/06 Chris Smither & Peter Mulvey 06/07 Scythian 06/08 Comedian Henry Cho 06/09 The Ultimate Acoustic Rock Show feat. Pete Evick, Chad Stewart & Dean Cramer 06/11 John Hiatt (2nd Show Added By Popular Demand) w/ Clarence Bucaro 06/12 Rhett Miller of Old 97’s 06/13 The Blackbyrds 06/14 David Benoit With Big Band 06/15 Charles Esten 06/16 The Arcadian Wild (All Ages Matinee) w/ River & Rail 06/16 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties w. Soul Miners Union 06/17 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of The Police 06/18 Rams Head Presents Corinne Bailey Rae: Plum Red Lipstick Tour w/ Dixson 06/21 Judy Collins w. Oakland Rain 06/22 Paula Poundstone 06/23 The English Channel: America’s Premier British Invasion Band 06/25 Quinn Sullivan 06/26 Comedian-Psychic Peter Antoniou 06/27 LowDown Brass Band w. Kyle Sparkman 06/28 Phil Vassar: Hits & Heroes Tour 06/29 Greg Hawkes w. Eddie Japan Performing the Music of The Cars 06/30 Big Brother and the Holding Company

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

