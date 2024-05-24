May 24, 2024
Annapolis
Homestead Gardens
Shemekia Copeland, Crack the Sky, Herman’s Hermits–Yes, All at Rams Head On Stage!

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

LaMP feat. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger, Ray Paczkowski

Wednesday, August 21

7:30pm | $25 Adv / $30 DOS 

Shemekia Copeland

Saturday, October 19

8pm | $37.50

*On Sale Fri, 5/17 at 10 AM

Crack The Sky (3 shows)

Friday & Saturday, November 1 & 2 at 8pm

Sunday, November 3 at 1pm

$39.50

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (2 shows)

Sunday, November 17

4:30pm & 7:30pm | $49.50

Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration (2 shows)

Saturday, December 21

5:30pm & 8:30pm | $39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

05/24 Maggie Rose: No One Gets Out Alive Tour w/ Fancy Hagood

05/25 Lindsey Webster

05/26 Kim Waters

05/28 Mark & Maggie O’Connor

05/29 The Biondi Brothers

05/30 Anders Osborne

05/31 The Super 70s Concert Experience feat. Super Trans Am

06/01 Comedian Dulce Sloan of The Daily Show

06/02 TUSK: The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

06/03 Apex Commercial Band feat. Victor Provost

06/04 Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam

06/05 Thee Sinseers & The Altons: Sinseerly Yours Tour w. Benny Trokan

06/06 Chris Smither & Peter Mulvey

06/07 Scythian

06/08 Comedian Henry Cho

06/09 The Ultimate Acoustic Rock Show feat. Pete Evick, Chad Stewart & Dean Cramer

06/11 John Hiatt (2nd Show Added By Popular Demand) w/ Clarence Bucaro

06/12 Rhett Miller of Old 97’s

06/13 The Blackbyrds

06/14 David Benoit With Big Band

06/15 Charles Esten

06/16 The Arcadian Wild (All Ages Matinee) w/ River & Rail

06/16 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties w. Soul Miners Union

06/17 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of The Police

06/18 Rams Head Presents Corinne Bailey Rae: Plum Red Lipstick Tour w/ Dixson

06/21 Judy Collins w. Oakland Rain

06/22 Paula Poundstone

06/23 The English Channel: America’s Premier British Invasion Band

06/25 Quinn Sullivan

06/26 Comedian-Psychic Peter Antoniou

06/27 LowDown Brass Band w. Kyle Sparkman

06/28 Phil Vassar: Hits & Heroes Tour

06/29 Greg Hawkes w. Eddie Japan Performing the Music of The Cars

06/30 Big Brother and the Holding Company

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Close Menu