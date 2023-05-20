Annapolis Republican Central Committee Hosts “May The Fourth” Information Session

The Annapolis Republican Central Committee (ARCC) gathered on May 4th with nearly 100 City residents of all political persuasions and from each of Annapolis’s eight Wards for a ‘Meet & Greet’.

The event looked like a celebratory old-school happy hour from the outside, but there was more to this gathering. Years of discussion and interest for Annapolis to hold non-partisan municipal elections have remained unresolved, which encouraged the ARCC to begin early awareness and recruitment for potential 2025 city candidates.

During the event, a survey was presented to the residents to share their thoughts, concerns, and suggestions. Most Annapolitans expressed frustration with parking, the rise in crime, and general management of city affairs.

Former Alderman Fred Paone, whose years of experience on the Council provided invaluable insight for the committee and future candidates seeking a leadership role in the city.

The ARCC comprises up to nine elected or appointed registered Republicans who live in the City of Annapolis–one for each of the eight Wards, and one overall “at-large” member.

The team is responsible for recruiting (or appointing) candidates, assisting campaigns, raising money, promoting issues, and generally speaking for the GOP regarding city issues. They are dedicated volunteers who donate their time to grow the party and representation on the City Council. To find out more, or to become involved, please visit The Annapolis Republican Central Committee online at https://annapolisrepublicans.org

