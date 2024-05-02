May 2, 2024
Life In The Area

Early Voting Underway in Anne Arundel: What to Know for the 2024 Primary Elections

Anne Arundel County is gearing up for a bustling primary election with key positions at stake, including seats in the U.S. Congress, local school board, and Maryland Circuit Court judges. Here are the critical details for voters:

  • Early Voting Dates: Thursday, May 2 through Thursday, May 9. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
  • Primary Election Day: Tuesday, May 14. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must visit their designated polling location.
  • Voting Options: Marylanders can vote in person, by mail, or via ballot drop boxes.
  • Mail-in Ballot Requests:
    • Request by mail or fax must be received by Tuesday, May 7.
    • Request via the Internet must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 10, for mail requests or by 11:59 p.m. for fax or online requests.
    • In-person requests for mail-in ballots can be made until Election Day, May 14.
  • Ballot Submission: Mail-in ballots must be postmarked or placed in a dropbox by 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 14.
  • Voter Registration: Marylanders can update their address or register to vote at any early voting center or at their assigned polling place on Election Day. Valid identification includes an MVA-issued license, ID card, or a document such as a paycheck, bank statement, or utility bill showing the voter’s name and new address.

This election also sees a competitive race for the U.S. Senate with two leading Democrats (Alsobrooks and Trone) and a former Republican governor (Hogan) vying for a seat left open by retiring congressman John Sarbanes. Another open seat in the House of Representatives has attracted multiple state lawmakers with State Senator Sarah Elfreth locked in a tight battle with former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn.

For more detailed information on candidates, voting locations, and to view candidate questionnaires, voters are encouraged to visit the nonpartisan League of Women Voters’ website and the local election board’s official pages.

Did you miss our podcast with Amanda SubbaRao, the President of the League of Women Voters? Have a listen!

