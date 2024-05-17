Bowie Blanks Binghamton For Second-Consecutive Game On Thursday Night  

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, shutout the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for the second-consecutive game on Thursday night, clinching a 3-0 victory from Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York.

After four arms kept Binghamton off the board on Wednesday afternoon, Bowie (19-16) picked up shutout win number five on the season in a similar fashion.

Right-handed starter Brandon Young was dominant out of the gate, matching a season high with seven strikeouts through three and one-third innings. He was helped by his defense as well, as catcher Samuel Basallo threw out a pair of runners on the evening. Young, making his fourth start off the injured list from an oblique injury, was lifted after 59 pitches, as southpaw Ryan Hennen went the final two-thirds of the fourth. Right-hander Kyle Brnovich cruised from there, striking out six and taking Bowie all the way to the bottom of the ninth, where Brnovich (W, 2-1) was lifted with two outs and two runners on for left-hander Trey McGough (S, 2), who threw just one pitch to record the final out on the night.

The bats were led by outfielder Jud Fabian, who clubbed his team-leading seventh home run of the season to lead off the sixth inning. It was the only run allowed on the night by Binghamton starter Blade Tidwell (L, 2-4) through six innings.

The Baysox added on a pair of insurance runs in the top of the ninth. With runners on second and third with two outs, Collin Burns beat out a chopper on the left side of the infield to plate Dylan Beavers, with Donta’ Williams racing right behind him to beat a play at the plate. The pair of RBI for Burns made it 3-0 Bowie. The shutout win for the Baysox ties them for the second-most in the Eastern League this season.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Rumble Ponies on Friday. First pitch from Mirabito Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 pm, with right-hander Seth Johnson (0-4, 4.82 ERA) taking the mound for Bowie against right-hander Troy Miller (0-0, 5.75 ERA) for Binghamton.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, May 21 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:05 pm. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

