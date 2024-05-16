How to Bet on the Preakness Stakes in ANY US State – USA Sports Betting

You can bet on the Preakness Stakes in ANY US State by joining the top US offshore betting sites listed in this article.

5 Best US Sports Betting Sites For Preakness Stakes

Listed below are the five best Preakness Stakes 2024 US offshore betting sites you can join from any state in the US and bet on the race on Saturday (May 18 2024), with up to $6500 in free bets for anyone aged 18+ to claim.

BetOnline: $1000 bonus for Preakness Stakes betting BetWhale: New racebook with $1250 bonus to claim BUSR: Dedicated racebook with $2500 welcome offer Bovada: $750 bonus for horse racing betting BetNow: Established racebook with $1000 welcome offer

How To Bet On The Preakness Stakes In The US

You can place bets in ANY US State on the 2024 Preakness Stakes in three easy steps.

Deposit up to $2000 (Get 50% bonus up to $1000) Place your Preakness Stakes bets

*Note: The minimum deposit to get this offer is just $55 ($27.50 free bet)

US Sports Betting Latest – Can I Bet On The Preakness Stakes In The US?

The short answer is – yes and no.

This is because it depends on what state you live in or are trying to place bets from, with each area of the US having their own set of gambling rules and laws relating to sports betting and horse racing.

Some states may allow wagering on racing in-person at casinos only, or with some apps that are licensed but this is extremely rare.

While other states like Texas and California still don’t allow gambling or sports betting.

However, there is a way around that will allow you to bet in ANY US State and that’s by signing up with the offshore betting sites in this article.

These trusted platforms have many extra benefits – including not having to adhere to any of the set gambling states laws that are in place. Meaning you can use them to bet on this weekend’s big Triple Crown horse racing action ANYWHERE.

Other perks of betting on the Preakness Stakes in the US with the offshore racebooks featured on this page are – lucrative joining offers, fast payouts, no KYC checks and fixed odds betting, which is a big appeal for horse racing fans.

Plus, better odds that even the tracks can’t compete with.

These sportsbooks, such as BetOnline and BUSR, also offer many deposit methods (including Bitcoin) and have been around for 20+ years which has allowed thousands of US-based bettors (no matter which state you live in) to bet safely and legally each year on the Preakness Stakes.

US Preakness Stakes Sports Betting Sites Reviewed

1. BetOnline (50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000)

Horse racing fans across the US have been trusting BetOnline for over 25 years to bet on the Preakness Stakes.

Joining is easy, with a 50% deposit bonus to claim (up to $1000) and then once signed-up you can also look out for their 9% daily horse racing rebate and $25 risk-free bet ready for the 149th running of this Triple Crown race.

BetOnline also offers many payment options to fund your account, including Bitcoin, plus have super-fast payouts if you are lucky enough to find the Preakness Stakes winner on Saturday.

Why Join BetOnline For Horse Racing?

$25 Horse Racing Risk-Free Bet

9% Daily Horse Racing Rebate

Many Horse Racing Bets Supported (Inc, Win, Place, Show, Exacta & Trifecta)

2. BetWhale (125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,250)

BetWhale, are one of the newer offshore US sports betting sites, but they are quickly becoming a trusted name with thousands of horse racing bettors turning to them ahead of Saturday’s middle leg of the Triple Crown – the Preakness Stakes.

This is because they are a new offering so many Americans won’t have already taken up their 125% deposit bonus of up to £1,250 – which can be used on the big Pimlico horse racing action on Saturday.

Why Join BetWhale For Horse Racing?

Newer Site With Welcome Offer To Claim

Existing Customer Free Bets

Competitive Preakness Stakes odds

3. BUSR (100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500)

BUSR stands for ‘Bet US Racing’ so this top US sportsbook, which started in 2011, has had horse racing bettors as a big priority since launching in 2014.

Each year Preakness Stakes bettors will use BUSR to place their bets and this year they are rewarding new players with up to $2500 in free bets with their 100% deposit bonus.

There is also a 10% horse racing rebate offer for existing players with this well-respected US betting site, plus risk-free bets and even a $150 racebook bonus.

Why Join BUSR For Horse Racing?

Dedicated Offshore Horse Racing Site

10% Horse Racing Rebates (Daily)

$150 Racebook Bonus

4. Bovada (75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750)

Having been around since 2011, Bovada is another popular choice for US horse racing fans wanting to know how to bet on the Preakness Stakes in ANY US State.

New players will also have the bonus of a 75% deposit welcome offer of up to $750, which means you can have many free bets to wager on this weekend’s racing.

Ahead of the 2024 Preakness Stakes, you can also bet if there will be a Triple Crown winner this season @ +1600, with the Kentucky Derby hero Mystik Dan heading to Pimlico to try and keep the dream alive.

Then once joined there is a rewards loyalty program to keep the free bets coming and also a refer-a-friend scheme.

Why Join Bovada For Horse Racing?

Rewards Loyalty Program

Competitive Preakness Stakes odds

Many Horse Racing Bets Supported (Inc, Win, Place, Show, Exacta & Trifecta)

5. BetNow (100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1000)

At BetNow you can bet on the 2024 Preakness Stakes in ANY US State with $1,000 in free bets courtesy of their 100% welcome deposit bonus.

Having been in operation since 2005, BetNow is a regular name on the US sports betting arena with many Preakness Stakes bettors using them each year.

Once signed-up, there is also a 10% horse racing rebate promotion to claim, a re-up bonus of up to 25% and their customers also get paid for referring any friends.

Why Join BetNow For Horse Racing?

10% Horse Racing Rebate (Weekly)

Reup Bonuses (up to $25)

Competitive Preakness Stakes odds

Preakness Stakes Odds 2024

We’ve listed the latest 2024 Preakness Stakes odds from BetOnline, with Muth the hot favorite topping the betting with the best US sportsbooks.

*Note: This horse has now dropped out

Muth didn’t run in the Kentucky Derby, due to trainer Bob Baffert’s ongoing Churchill Downs ban, but is okay to take part at Pimlico this Saturday – the second leg of the US Triple Crown – and the best US sports betting sites think the others have it all to do to beat him.

This exciting 3 year-old landed the Arkansas Derby last time out at the end of March and the form of that win has since been franked with Mystik Dan, who was third that day, winning the Kentucky Derby recently.

Mystik Dan will clash with Muth again as the Ken McPeek runner looks to become the latest Kentucky Derby winner to also take the Preakness Stakes and keep his Triple Crown dreams afloat.

The last horse to win both the Run For The Roses and The Black Eyed-Susan was the Bob Baffert-trained Justify in 2018, who also went onto win the Triple Crown that season.

You can also place bets on the win, place, show and trifecta with the featured Preakness Stakes sportsbooks.

Win Bet : You horse must win the race

: You horse must win the race Place Bet : Your horse must finish in the first two

: Your horse must finish in the first two Show Bet : Your horse must finish in the first three

: Your horse must finish in the first three Trifecta: Pick the first three horses in the correct order (this can also be permed)

2024 Preakness Stakes Runners and Betting Odds

Muth (*Note: this horse has now dropped out)

Mystik Dan: +190

Tuscan Gold: +400

Catching Freedom: +400

Imagination: +400

Just Steel: +1100

Seize The Grey: +1200

Uncle Heavy: +1600

Mugatu: +3500

*Note: Odds are subject to change

