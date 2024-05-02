Fifth Construction Worker’s Body Recovered at Key Bridge Incident Site

On May 1, 2024, the Unified Command recovered the body of Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49, from Glen Burnie, Maryland, at the Key Bridge incident site. Gonzalez was one of the missing victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Salvage teams discovered a missing construction vehicle, which led the Maryland Department of State Police to be notified. Subsequently, Maryland State Police, along with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the FBI, located and recovered the body of the fifth construction worker inside a red truck at the scene.

The recovery effort included support from the Maryland State Police Underwater Recovery Team and Crime Scene Unit.

Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, stated, “We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family. Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time.”

