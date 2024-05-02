Exploring the Top Attractions to See and Do in Maryland

Maryland is often considered ‘America in Miniature’ with so much natural beauty in one place, great landmarks and coastlines to view and a wide variety of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. This article will list the top things to see and do in this part of the world which was one of the 13 original states which now make up this iconic and inspiring nation.

See Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Checking out Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is a great way to experience the city’s vibrant waterfront area. You can explore attractions such as the National Aquarium, Maryland Science Center and historic ships like the USS Constellation.

Definitely make sure to take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront promenade and don’t forget to check out the street performers, shops and museums that line the area.

Visit the Classic Motor Museum

The Classic Motor Museum is a treasure trove of stunning cars and is dedicated to appreciating and preserving America’s automotive heritage. The venue features over 20 mint vehicles in mint condition for people young and old to enjoy.

If you are interested in starting your own collection and particularly fascinated by Japanese automotive engineering, for instance, check out this guide on how to import these classic sports cars.

The Classic Motor Museum in Maryland holds special events all year around so check out what’s on before visiting. What’s more, it is also a meeting place for classic motor enthusiasts and so you’re sure to meet like-minded fans during your trip.

Explore Annapolis

Visit the capital of Maryland, a charming and historic city known for its maritime heritage, colonial architecture and vibrant waterfront. Visitors can explore the historic district, which is home to the Maryland State House, the oldest state capitol still in continuous legislative use.

Wander around the cobblestone 18th-century streets, visit the historic homes and check out the local shops and restaurants. Annapolis is a great destination for history buffs, foodies and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Enjoy the Beaches

Maryland offers a variety of beautiful beaches along its coastline, providing visitors with opportunities to relax, swim, sunbathe, and enjoy water activities. Some popular beaches in Maryland include Ocean City Beach, Assateague State Park Beach, Sandy Point State Park Beach and North Beach. Each beach has its own unique charm and attractions, from bustling boardwalks to serene natural settings.

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun, water sports, or simply a peaceful day by the ocean, Maryland’s beaches have something for everyone to enjoy.

Visit the United States Naval Academy

Taking a look at the United States Naval Academy based in Annapolis is a great way to experience the rich history and tradition of the U.S. Navy. The campus is open to the public and offers guided tours that provide insight into the life of midshipmen and the academy’s prestigious academic and military programs.

Be sure to also visit the Naval Academy Museum, which showcases artifacts and exhibits highlighting the Navy’s role in American history.

Attend a Sailing Regatta

Annapolis is famously known as the ‘Sailing Capital of the United States’ and hosts numerous regattas throughout the year, attracting sailors and sailing enthusiasts from around the world.

To make the most of your visit, consider checking the regatta schedule in advance and planning your trip accordingly. You can watch the races from various vantage points along the waterfront, such as City Dock or the Naval Academy seawall.

Enjoy Waterfront Dining

All this exploring around Maryland can work up a serious appetite so why not indulge in delicious seafood at one of the many waterfront restaurants in Annapolis? Alternatively, sample the local cuisine by attending a traditional Maryland crab feast, where you can enjoy steamed crabs, corn on the cob and other seafood dishes.

Summing Up

These are just a few of the many things to do in Maryland, offering a mix of history, outdoor activities and cultural experiences for visitors to enjoy. Whether you’re interested in history, culture or simply enjoying the waterfront views, this incredible state has something for everyone.

