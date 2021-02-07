Chesapeake Youth Symphony brings more musicians to in-person rehearsals

The Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO), Annapolis, and the surrounding counties’ premier youth orchestra, has welcomed back woodwind and brass students to in-person rehearsals starting February 1st.

The CYSO’s 31st season started as scheduled in September. In October the string and percussion students began a hybrid model that included both in-person and virtual rehearsals, with in-person rehearsals being held at Annapolis Evangelical Lutheran Church in Edgewater, Maryland. Due to the lack of safety equipment along with insufficient research done on the spread of aerosols with regard to Covid-19, the CYSO’s woodwind and brass students remained virtual at the beginning of the season.

With the support and a very generous grant from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, the CYSO was able to purchase 3 paneled standing plexiglass shields to place between the winds and brass students in an effort to help mitigate the spread of aerosols. In addition to the shields, the CYSO also provided bell covers and special masks made specifically for each wind and brass instrument to the students. The CYSO is taking every safety precaution pursuant to county, state, and CDC guidelines to allow for a safe return, however, students and families have the option to remain attending rehearsals virtually.

In following guidelines, students are seated at a minimum of 6 feet apart from side to side with 9 feet between the two rows, front to back. Every chair is wiped down with sanitizing wipes. Students arrive masked and forehead temperatures are taken. Hand sanitizer is used, and students who do not feel well are asked to remain at home and attend the rehearsal virtually.

Leah O’Brien, President of the CYSO Board of Directors, has said “Due to the pandemic, this season has had its share of challenges, more so than previous seasons. However, with every obstacle presented, the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra has remained devoted to the students and the mission of providing the highest quality of music education.”Beethoven said, ‘to play a wrong note is insignificant, to play without passion is inexcusable.’ Passion and dedication for our students and their continued success is the driving force behind every decision we make. We know the power of music and its ability to heal.”

To learn more about the Chesapeake Youth Symphony, please visit www.cysomusic.org or call 443-758-3157.

