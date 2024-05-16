Learning from the Five Top Maryland Youtubers on How to Boost Your Own YouTube Channel

Maryland Youtubers possess millions of YouTube subscribers, encompassing an array of sports channels, news, and state-related topics. We discovered that there’s a lot you can learn from how these channels make their videos and how they edit them to make viewers subscribe. Let’s analyze some of Maryland’s top YouTubers and see how they’ve gained so many subscribers.

MarylandAthletics

The YouTube videos uploaded by MarylandAthletics are masterfully edited. Great music, zooming subtitles, and impactful footage make this one of the most popular Maryland-centric YouTube channels in the state.

You’ll immediately notice how dramatic these videos have been made to look. Good editing and an eye for sensationalism have won this channel over 15 thousand subscribers so far, all of whom have access to relevant sports information and scintillating athletics news.

When it comes to editing your own videos, keep the music and the editing at the forefront of your mind. Whether you’re still deciding on the best music to use or how to incorporate lower thirds templates into your videos, good editing is a must!

MarylandAthletics also contains several categorized series, such as Unlocked (now in its fifth season) and Terpsville—a series of short spoofs that are hilariously funny. Shorts have proven to be hugely appealing to casual YouTube scrollers and are particularly popular among younger viewers. Consider adding a shorts series on your own channel, and watch those subscriptions start rolling in.

Maryland Area Railfan

One important detail we can all learn from Maryland Area Railfan is that good footage and clear sound win subscribers. This channel has over 36 thousand fans, and all of them are in love with trains. Each video is nothing more than train footage in the state of Maryland, and the footage is crisp, clear, and more than audible. Keep these points in mind when you film your own YouTube footage. Viewers love a good-quality video.

UMD

The University of Maryland depicts all kinds of events on its YouTube channel—from sporting events to social campaigns. Their content must be interesting since they boast over 12 thousand subscribers so far. But what we really liked about their channel is their easy to navigate sub channel content, most notably their “Enterprise” series.

Enterprise is a collection of research stories done at the University that helps students discover, learn, and interact. It contains interesting statistics and facts and focuses on bringing that information to real-life situations we deal with every day.

When making your own content, bear in mind that categorizing your videos into multiple series’ (and arranging them in a way that’s easy to navigate) will have an impact on your viewership. Their videos contain stylish lower-third content that informs and educates as you watch each video, making it a popular addition to Maryland’s YouTube repertoire.

Southern Maryland News Net

There’s a lot that can be learned from YouTube news channels, and Southern Maryland News Net is no exception. Maryland residents receive up-to-date news on events taking place in their home state, and this channel even has subscribers from outside of Maryland.

This channel doesn’t pull any cheap tricks to get subscribers, and yet they have almost 19 thousand of them. While many of their videos contain action footage of real events that have taken place in the state, some are nothing more than slideshows of photos depicting what happened. So don’t be afraid to make videos of photos, and ensure that your content is always up-to-date, relevant to your audience, and contains detailed narration.

Official Winners Chapel Maryland

Whether or not you agree with the message of Winners Chapel in Maryland, one must commend their attention to detail when it comes to uploading videos on YouTube. This YouTube channel dedicates itself to presenting Winners Chappel’s full church services each week.

Their thumbnails are clear, and communicate the service title in an aesthetically pleasing way for its viewers. Videos generally start with a music session, followed by a sermon portion. Both of these contain clear subtitles on who is singing or preaching at the time.

Remember to add lots of detail in terms of subtitles and information on what is taking place at any given time during the course of your video. This helps your viewers navigate your content and provides them with tiny educational snippets along the way. Also, be sure to create stunning thumbnails for each upload so that your viewers (and potential subscribers) will be attracted to your content.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking to learn from the best, then check out some of Maryland’s top YouTubers and what they’ve done to make it big. With tens of thousands of subscribers and even more regular viewers, this state is making a mark across the US through their online YouTube presence.

