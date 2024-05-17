Annapolis Alderwoman, to Resign Council Seat in August

Elly Tierney, the Alderwoman representing Ward 1 in Annapolis, has confirmed to Eye On Annapolis that she will resign from the Annapolis City Council in August. Tierney, who has served the ward since her election in 2017, will retire to Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Tierney was known for her dedication to local issues, particularly those affecting the historic district and downtown Annapolis during her tenure. She was instrumental in advancing initiatives to preserve the city’s rich heritage while promoting sustainable development. Tierney was a strong voice in the short-term rental debate!

Tierney was re-elected to a second term in 2021 and was unopposed. Tierney has served as the Chairwoman of the Finance Committee for three years

Tierney’s decision to retire marks the latest change in Annapolis politics. We have learned that another City Council Alderperson may resign in August, and a third is reportedly pursuing an appointed seat in the House of Delegates. State Senator Sarah Elfreth is the presumptive new Congresswoman for District 3 and will leave her seat open.

Sources say that both Delegate Dana Jones and Delegate Shaneka Henson are interested in filling Elfreth’s seat. And if successful, it would open up another seat in the House of Delegates.

Unfortunately, the voters will not have a choice in these appointments. For the City of Annapolis, any resignation after August will be filled by appointment from the Annapolis Democratic Central Committee. Prior to that, a special election would be held. That appointee will serve out the term of the resigning Alderperson and seek re-election in 2025. The replacement for the state seats is selected by the District 30 Democratic Central Committee. That person must be appointed by the Governor, who is not mandated to accept the nomination (but rarely demurs). That person will serve out the term and run for re-election in the 2026 election. For past appointments for the City and State, the public has been invited to observe (but not participate) in a public vetting process with the candidates.

