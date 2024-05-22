May 22, 2024
Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash in Crofton

On May 22, 2024, at approximately 12:31 a.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at Crain Highway and Johns Hopkins Road in Crofton.

The investigation determined that a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Crain Highway with a green light at the intersection.

A 2020 Honda Insight, traveling westbound on Johns Hopkins Road, ran a red light at the intersection. The Freightliner collided with the driver’s side of the Honda as it crossed the intersection.

The Freightliner’s driver was uninjured. The front seat passenger of the Honda, a 21-year-old male from Crofton, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. The driver of the Honda, identified as Jack Brown, 20, of Crofton, was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials.

