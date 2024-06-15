June 16, 2024
New Grief Workshops Tailored to Spanish Speakers, Black Women

Chesapeake Life Center offers creative workshops that appeal to our communities’ diverse population to help adults to find a path to healing from loss. Here are the workshops that are planned through September.

  • Bereavement Workshop for Spanish-Speakers — This workshop is tailored to Spanish-speaking grievers. It is open to all who have experienced a loss due to death and use Spanish as their primary language. Group members will gather to share grief experiences and coping strategies, while honoring lost loved ones through small acts of remembrance. The workshop will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the center’s offices at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, Largo, Maryland. The cost is free.
  • Sistas in Solace: The Journey of Healing for Black Women — Grief can be a challenging and isolating experience, especially for Black women who often navigate unique cultural, familial, and societal expectations. Join this safe and welcoming workshop to learn about the grief process, share stories about your loved ones, find comfort, and connect over the healing journey. The workshop will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the center’s offices in Largo. The cost is $15.
  • Loss of Parent or Parental Figure Group — This workshop provides space for those grieving the loss of a parent or parental figure to come together to feel supported in their grief. Groups offer participants an opportunity to share their feelings, obtain support from their peers and a licensed counselor, and participate in activities designed to aid with the grief process. The workshop will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland. The cost is free.

Registration is required for all programs and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

