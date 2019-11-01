County Police investigating Halloween murder in Glen Burnie

On October 31, 2019 at approximately 7:15pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 400 block of Gatewood Court in Glen Burnie for a fatal shooting that just occurred.

Upon arrival officers discovered a deceased adult male with an apparent gunshot wound(s). Homicide detectives responded to the scene ti investigate. Officers and detectives will be remaining in the area in both marked and unmarked units. Police have not released any more details, but expect more to emerge later this afternoon.

This is the second murder in Glen Burnie within the past two days.

With it being Halloween and a lot of foot traffic, police are hoping to have witnesses come forward. Anyone with any information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

