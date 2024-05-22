June 7th! Fashion For A Cause

The 14th annual “Fashion for a Cause,” Annapolis’s premier fashion event, is set to dazzle attendees at its new location in the U.S. Naval Academy’s Fluegel Alumni Center on Friday, June 7th from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The evening promises a showcase of summer’s upcoming fashion trends with more than a dozen community models parading attire from local designers.

Attendees will enjoy an evening filled with high-energy runway shows featuring fashions ideal for city living, beach outings, and summer parties. The event will be complemented by an array of signature cocktails and a selection of savory and sweet dishes provided by popular food trucks and local restaurants.

This year’s event holds special significance as it supports the Hospice of the Chesapeake’s 45th anniversary. Funds raised will benefit the Chesapeake Kids Program, which offers vital support to children facing advanced illnesses and those grieving the loss of a loved one due to illness. The night is dedicated not only to fashion but also to creating memorable moments and supporting a noble cause.

Tickets are available now!

