Annapolis Police to Host ‘No Questions Asked’ Gun Surrender Event This Saturday

The Annapolis Police Department is organizing a gun surrender event this Saturday. Residents will be able to hand over their firearms to police with no questions asked from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the police headquarters, located at 199 Taylor Ave.

Officials request that individuals unload their weapons prior to their arrival. It is advised that officers be the only ones to handle the firearms during the surrender process. Participants will drive into the lot, where an officer will approach the vehicle, inquire as to its location, and remove the firearm securely.

The initiative will accept all firearms, including illegal “ghost guns” which have been banned in Maryland since 2022.

