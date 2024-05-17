Daily News Brief | May 17, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A Severna Park Elementary School teacher was arrested for sexually abusing his students. 53 guns were turned in at the Annapolis Police Department’s gun turn-in event. Alderwoman Elly Tierney plans to resign her seat in August as she prepares to retire. The SHA is closing a ram near the Bay Bridge starting tonight to help alleviate traffic in local neighborhoods. There are plenty of events to check out this weekend! We also have our Local Business Spotlight pod coming up with the Marine Trades Association of Maryland, and we meet Chocolate in our Canines & Crosstreks segment!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week's Canines & Crosstreks!

George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it's Friday, May 17th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

18 of 19 weekends so far in 2024 have had measurable precipitation. And this weekend looks to make it 19 out of 20! Ugh. And to the Signature seniors at Annapolis High who are headed out on the Wilma Lee later this morning– have fun and know that you can do anything you set your mind to do! Today, we have a bunch of news, so we better get into it, shall we?

Yesterday, Anne Arundel County Police charged Matthew Scott Banks Schlegel, a teacher at Severna Park Elementary School, with multiple counts of sexual abuse of minors. The investigation, which began in March, involved forensic interviews by Child Protective Services. Schlegel was apprehended at his home on May 16. The police urge anyone with additional information to contact their Tip Line.

Chief Edward Jackson of the Annapolis Police Department will hold a press conference on the recent Gun Give Back event held on May 11. The event resulted in the collection of 53 weapons, including rifles, AR-15s, and a grenade, along with over 4,100 rounds of ammunition. The initiative aimed to reduce unwanted firearms in the community.

Alderwoman Elly Tierney announced her resignation from the Annapolis City Council, effective in August. Tierney, who has represented Ward 1 since 2017, will retire to Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Her departure marks a significant shift in Annapolis politics, with potential changes on the horizon for other council members and state delegates. Resignations after August will be filled by appointment from the Annapolis Democratic Central Committee, while state seats will be filled by the District 30 Democratic Central Committee, subject to the Governor’s approval.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will close the on-ramp from Oceanic Drive to eastbound US 50/US 301 starting today. This closure will occur every weekend from 10 a.m. Fridays to 6 p.m. Saturdays until August 31. The measure aims to improve traffic flow during peak summer travel times on the Broadneck Peninsula. Detour signs and message boards will guide motorists during the closures. Additionally, traffic signal upgrades at the intersection of MD 179 and Busch’s Frontage Road are expected to enhance safety.

This weekend, several events are scheduled in Annapolis:

Opera AACC and the Arundel Vocal Arts Society will perform “Considering Matthew Shepard” at Anne Arundel Community College’s Kauffman Theater. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. tonight and 3 p.m. tomorrow, with a town hall discussion held last night.

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra will perform “The Wild Wild West” at Maryland Hall at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, featuring music by Aaron Copland and John Williams.

The Sirens of Spring tour, including acts such as Mama’s Black Sheep and Christine Havrilla, will be at Rams Head on Stage at 8 p.m. tomorrow.

The Great Gatsby Spring Fling will take place at Stan and Joe’s Saloon on Sunday at 2 p.m., featuring 1920s-themed activities and live music, with donations collected for local nonprofits.

The Jo Fleming Contemporary Art Gallery will host a reception on Sunday from 3-5 p.m., where artists will discuss their works featured in the Contemporary Still Life show.

Ruth Moody will perform at Rams Head on Stage on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., showcasing her new album “Wanderer.”

And, of course you want to be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight this Saturday at noon. We spoke with Severn River Rat John Stefancik who is the Executive Director of the Marine Trades Association of Maryland! Do give that a listen when it drops at noon on Saturday!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Chocolate, a very energetic husky. He’s 8 months old and just a barrel of fun!. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for some irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt him and give her the home she deserves!

It's Friday. The weekend is here

