Annapolis contingent attends Cavallino Classic in Palm Beach

OK, so the weather did not cooperate! Not at all. But the Cavallino 28 — The Palm Beach Cavallino Classic went off without a hitch. 130 cars were registered from 23 countries and including Thailand, Japan, and Hong Kong.

The Palm Beach Cavallino Classic is an annual Ferrari enthusiasts’ event in Palm Beach, Florida, usually during the third or fourth weekend of January and widely held as the most important gathering of Ferraris in the United States. It is planned and hosted by Cavallino Magazine, the journal of Ferrari history since 1978.

The multi-day event begins with some track time at the Palm Beach International Raceway and finished up with an exhibition and an uber private event at Mar-a-Lago.

And a contingent of collectors and aficionados of the Ferrari brand from Annapolis were on hand in Palm Beach from January 23rd to 27th to capture the beauty of the classic cars!

All photos ©2019 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography

Related

Category: Just For Fun, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS