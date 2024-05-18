Baysox Hold Off Rumble Ponies For Third-Consecutive Win  

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, took down the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 3-2, from Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York on Friday night.

The third-consecutive win for Bowie (20-16) against Binghamton this week followed a similar formula of strong pitching and timely hitting.

After back-to-back shutouts of the Rumble Ponies each of the past two days, the Baysox enjoyed four innings of one-run ball from right-handed starter Seth Johnson, who allowed just three infield singles and one, unearned run that scored on an error, to go along with a single walk and three strikeouts, including stranding two runners in scoring position in the fourth. Johnson was backed by four scoreless frames from right-hander Carlos Tavera (W, 3-0), who punched out six on the night.

The Baysox opened the scoring in the top of the fourth, when Donta’ Williams singled home John Rhodes with two outs to make it 1-0 Bowie. Binghamton’s unearned run in the bottom half of the frame kept the game tied until the top of the eighth, where, with two outs, Frederick Bencosme and Dylan Beavers belted back-to-back home runs – the fourth of the season for each, to give the Baysox a 3-1 edge.

Right-hander Dylan Heid (S, 2) allowed a run in the ninth off a couple of hits, but stranded the tying and winning runs in scoring position with a strikeout to polish off the victory.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Rumble Ponies on Saturday afternoon. First pitch from Mirabito Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 pm, with right-hander Alex Pham (1-1, 5.83 ERA) taking the mound for Bowie against right-hander Tyler Stuart (1-1, 3.86 ERA) for Binghamton.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, May 21 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:05 pm. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

