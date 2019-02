Daily News Brief | February 15, 2019

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County Police are investigating one murder just as they solved another. Annapolis Police make arrest in home invasion. Capital’s Editor Rick Hutzell receives award. House of Delegates approves money for Annapolis. Some propaganda was distributed at South River High’s incoming freshmen orientation night. A brief update on the Federal shutdown and emergency at the border! We have our weekend picks including the WRNR Holistic Health Fair, a new whiskey at Galway Bay, a lecture at The Mitchell Gallery and a special African American Tour with Annapolis Tours. And finally, as always, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

