Euro 2024 Tournament Details and Predictions 

There’s some top-class sporting action to keep us entertained for the remainder of 2024. In addition to the climax of the NBA and MLB seasons, the year also features international events such as the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, cricket’s T20 World Cup (taking place in the West Indies and in the States), and significant soccer action with the 2024 Copa América, hosted across 14 venues in the US. Europe, meanwhile, has its own continental soccer competition this summer in the shape of Euro 2024. Here we take a look at who the top sports betting sites fancy for this huge soccer bonanza taking place in Germany in June and July. www.usalegalbetting.com has details of all the best legal betting sites available to players in the States and the offers you can find should you fancy a look at some of the Euro 2024 markers available.

What and where is Euro 2024?

The European Soccer Championships host the best international teams in Europe, and 24 teams will compete over the period of a month to be proclaimed continental champions. The event will take place in Germany and starts on June 14thin Munch, with the final taking place in Berlin exactly a month later. Ten cities across Germany will host the action, and the teams start in 6 groups, then moving into a Round of 16 knockout phase. All of Europe’s top nations will be there, including France, Spain, Germany, England, Portugal and Italy.

Who are some of the star players on show?

With European leagues hosting the world’s best players, it’s no surprise that Euro 2024 will be crammed with top soccer stars. Cristiano Ronaldo will play at an unprecendented sixth tournament, just another one of his astonishing records, while France’s Kylian Mbappe, a World Cup winner, is seeking to claim the European crown for the first time. Other global stars include England’s Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, France’s Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele, Portugal’s Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao, Croatia’s Luka Modric, the Netherland’s Frenki De Jong and Virgil van Dijk, Spain’s Rodri and Pedri, Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, Germany’s Tony Kroos and Leroy Sane, and so many more besides. It’s the best players in Europe going head to head in what should be a soccer special!

Which country is expected to win

According to the sports betting sites, the current favourites are France and England. France lost the final eight years ago to Ronaldo’s Portugal, but won the World Cup two years later and were only denied a second-successive world crown when losing to Lionel Messi’s Argentina on penalties in 2022. England, meanwhile, were losing finalists in this competition on home turf four years ago, losing out to Italy on penalties at Wembley Stadium in London. Italy are not expected to repeat that feat this time around, and a fair way further back in the list of favourites. After France and England, hosts Germany are next on the list of tipped teams, with Spain and Portugal further back. Then come holders Italy, closely followed by Belgium and the Netherlands. The rest of the pack are way off, so we can expect the winners to probably come from one of these eight nations, although an outside bet could be Modric’s Croatia, who reached the World Cup final only six years ago.

What about top scorer?

A coveted prize at the tournament will be the Golden Boot award given to the player who scores the most goals. And we’ve already mentioned most of the names in contention here. This season Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane have been the most prolific scorers at club level, and both have a fantastic pedigree at international level too. Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest ever goalscorer on the international stage, but the soccer megastar is now 38 years old and playing in Saudi Arabia. The sports betting sites still fancy the legend, though, and he’s currently third in the betting, ahead of a player who is tipped by many to be the next global superstar, if he isn’t already, England’s Jude Bellingham. There are a host of other names you could look at as outside bets, but it’s hard to look past some of these star names. All in all, it’s shaping up to be a fantastic summer of soccer.

