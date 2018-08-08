Police make arrests in shooting of Safeway security guard

This us an update to a story we published last night where a security guard at the Safeway grocery store on Forest Drive was shot.

Through investigation, detectives have identified Nelson Poston, 15, of Annapolis and Kareem Davis, 17, of Washington, DC, as suspects in this shooting. On August 8th officers located Poston and Davis at homes in Annapolis. Both were arrested and charged as adults with attempted first degree murder and other related charges. Davis is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond and Poston is currently awaiting his initial hearing before the District Court Commissioner.

At this time, detectives believe that Poston and Davis were together in the 1700 block of Forest Drive. They encountered another group of male subjects and Poston took out a handgun and began shooting at them. It is not clear if Davis or the other group had weapons. Poston and Davis started to flee the area. When they ran past the security guard, Poston turned in the guard’s direction and fired at him, grazing his chest. Several search warrants were executed at homes in Annapolis and one handgun was recovered.

“We work hard every day to keep people safe in our city,” said Chief Scott Baker. “When a 15 year old is the alleged shooter, it shows that we, meaning all of us, have more work to do. With that being said, we will work tirelessly to put people in jail who commit these senseless acts.”

This is an active and fluid investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Detective Chuck Bealefeld at 443-986-5561 or provide an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Acting Mayor, Ward 8 Alderman Ross Arnett issued the following statement:

“The City’s thoughts are with the victim of last evening’s shooting, a security guard just doing his job to protect customers. I commend Annapolis Police Chief Scott Baker and his law enforcement team for the swift arrest of two individuals related to the shooting on Forest Drive. Despite a steady decrease in crime in our city over the years, we must take every violent crime seriously and ensure that we are doing our best to bring justice to the victims and communities affected by these shootings. These arrests will undoubtedly lead to additional actions by our police that can help stop the violence in our communities. Last year, the City recorded the second lowest overall crime numbers since 1975 and to this date, comparing 2017 to 2018, there has a 20 percent decrease in overall crime in the City and a 33 percent decrease in shootings. We remain vigilant and continue to work together with all communities to ensure each other’s safety.”

