March 5, 2024
Annapolis, US 50 F
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Priority Deadline for State Financial Aid Extended

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) has extended the priority deadline to submit the 2024-2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the MHEC One-App for undocumented students from March 15 to May 15, 2024.

Students who complete and submit their FAFSA or MHEC One-App by the priority deadline are included in the initial round of awards in June of 2024.  

The awarding for 2024-2025 academic year will not begin until June of 2024. If applicable, students will have until June 15, 2024 to submit requested documentation for priority awarding.

The MHEC One-App is available in the student’s Maryland College Aid Processing System (MDCAPS) account. The MHEC One-App replaces the Maryland State Financial Aid Application (MSFAA) by including a section for undocumented applicants and all other applicants ineligible to complete the Free Application for Federal Student  Aid (FAFSA) to apply for MHEC State aid programs.  

While students who are eligible to complete the FAFSA are not required to complete the MHEC One-App to be considered for the Guaranteed Access (GA), Educational Assistance (EA), and Maryland Community College Promise scholarship, all applicants may complete the One-App to apply for all of the other numerous grants, scholarships, and loan assistance repayment programs offered through MHEC. 

MHEC is currently in the process of updating the financial assistance webpage to reflect new information for the upcoming 2024-2025 award year. MHEC urges all students to complete the FAFSA as soon as possible and include at least one Maryland institution of higher education on the list of colleges.  Important: Students will not be considered for the Guaranteed Access (GA) or Educational Assistance (EA) grants unless a Maryland institution of higher education is listed on the FAFSA and students will not be considered for the Maryland Community College Promise Scholarship unless a Maryland community college is listed on the FAFSA.

Important changes for the 2024-2025 academic year as a result of Federal Student Aid (FSA) FAFSA changes for 2024-2025 are on the MHEC website.

Close Menu