Anne Arundel County Records First Homicide of the Year; Two Arrested for Brooklyn Park Shooting

A fatal shooting occurred in Brooklyn Park, marking Anne Arundel County’s first homicide of 2024. The incident occurred on Monday, March 4, 2024, at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Bon Air Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene following reports of gunshots and discovered a 20-year-old male, later identified as Tyrese Malik Williams, with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite immediate life-saving attempts, Williams succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

According to investigators, the victim was shot outside his residence by multiple assailants who then fled in a stolen dark gray Toyota Sienna.

Later that evening, around 11:00 p.m., a collaborative effort with the Baltimore Police Department’s helicopter unit led to the apprehension of five suspects in Baltimore’s Edgecomb neighborhood. The stolen vehicle was seized, along with two handguns.

Two Baltimore residents, a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, were arrested in connection with Williams’ murder. The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult. A 20-year-old male from Baltimore was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Two other suspects, a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, were released without charges.

The investigation continues as Homicide detectives seek further information. The public should contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 with any relevant information. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

