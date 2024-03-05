March 5, 2024
Annapolis, US 50 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Is Online Gambling Legal in Maryland? Baysox Free Family Fun Fest Scheduled for March 23rd Anne Arundel County Records First Homicide of the Year; Two Arrested for Brooklyn Park Shooting Priority Deadline for State Financial Aid Extended Corinne Bailey Rae Live in Annapolis 2024: A Musical Journey of Chart-Toppers and Awards
Local News

Anne Arundel County Records First Homicide of the Year; Two Arrested for Brooklyn Park Shooting

A fatal shooting occurred in Brooklyn Park, marking Anne Arundel County’s first homicide of 2024. The incident occurred on Monday, March 4, 2024, at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Bon Air Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene following reports of gunshots and discovered a 20-year-old male, later identified as Tyrese Malik Williams, with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite immediate life-saving attempts, Williams succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

According to investigators, the victim was shot outside his residence by multiple assailants who then fled in a stolen dark gray Toyota Sienna.

Later that evening, around 11:00 p.m., a collaborative effort with the Baltimore Police Department’s helicopter unit led to the apprehension of five suspects in Baltimore’s Edgecomb neighborhood. The stolen vehicle was seized, along with two handguns.

Two Baltimore residents, a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, were arrested in connection with Williams’ murder. The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult. A 20-year-old male from Baltimore was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Two other suspects, a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, were released without charges.

The investigation continues as Homicide detectives seek further information. The public should contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 with any relevant information. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

Priority Deadline for State Financial Aid Extended

 Next Article

Baysox Free Family Fun Fest Scheduled for March 23rd

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu