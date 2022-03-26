The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Feeds Light House Pantry Program

The Light House has been awarded a $2,000 grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. This grant will provide much-needed support by directly funding The Light House pantry program’s hunger relief efforts.

“The Light House has a long history of providing vital basic needs services to our community,” said Light House Associate Director of Community Engagement, Sarah Ryan. “This includes ensuring that our neighbors struggling with homelessness and food insecurity have the nutritious food required to support the health and well-being of themselves and their families. During these last two years, our Light House food programs have been more important than ever as we have seen a dramatic increase in neighbors seeking our services due to the Covid-19 crisis. In fact, since the start of the crisis, the number of households The Light House serves through its pantry programs alone has increased by more than 170%. We are so grateful for the continued support from our friends at the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation and these funds will help us reach even more of our neighbors struggling to make ends meet.”

In 2021 alone, The Light House distributed over 270,000 pounds of perishable and non-perishable food to individuals and families in Anne Arundel County. They also served over 83,000 meals and provided emergency shelter, clothing, case management, and other vital homelessness prevention and support services to thousands of community members in need.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.

Category: Local News, NEWS