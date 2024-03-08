New “Dant” Selected to Lead US Naval Academy

Captain Walter H. Allman III was recently selected to become the 90th Commandant of Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He is a USNA Class of 1997 graduate and currently serves as the Director of Targeting and the Fires and Effects Center for U.S. Pacific Fleet, headquartered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

The Naval Academy Commandant is similar to the Dean of Students at a civilian university, and is responsible for the day-to-day conduct, military training, and professional development of more than 4,400 midshipmen. Allman will replace the current Commandant of Midshipmen, Colonel James “J.P.” McDonough III, who will depart this summer after a successful three-year assignment.

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead the Brigade of Midshipmen and to mold our next generation of Navy and Marine Corps leaders,” said Allman. “The enthusiasm and dedication demonstrated by the Brigade, staff, and faculty are inspiring. Our family looks forward to returning to the Naval Academy and joining a team committed to supporting the mission and facing the challenges of today.”

A career Naval Special Warfare Officer, Allman’s operational assignments include SEAL Teams 1 and 3; SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team 1; and Naval Special Warfare Development Group, where he has completed several combat deployments and contingency operations in support of Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Capt. Allman’s command tours include Tactical Development and Evaluation Squadron 4, and Naval Special Warfare Groups 3 and 8.

After earning a Master of Science in Defense Analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), he researched concepts for the Navy’s future of Undersea Warfare Operations with the Chief of Naval Operations Strategic Studies Group. Additional staff tours include Naval Special Warfare Officer Detailer in Millington, Tenn.

Allman has received the Silver Star, Legion of Merit (4), Bronze Star with Combat ‘V’ (5), Defense Meritorious Service Medal (2), and others.

