March 8, 2024
Annapolis, US 50 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Anne Arundel Community College to Host College Fair with Over 125 Institutions New “Dant” Selected to Lead US Naval Academy 3 AACPS Librarians Named Finalists for 2024 School Librarian of the Year The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Chris Difford, Dave Mason and Livingston Taylor ALL Coming to Rams Head On Stage
Local News

New “Dant” Selected to Lead US Naval Academy

Captain Walter H. Allman III was recently selected to become the 90th Commandant of Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He is a USNA Class of 1997 graduate and currently serves as the Director of Targeting and the Fires and Effects Center for U.S. Pacific Fleet, headquartered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

The Naval Academy Commandant is similar to the Dean of Students at a civilian university, and is responsible for the day-to-day conduct, military training, and professional development of more than 4,400 midshipmen. Allman will replace the current Commandant of Midshipmen, Colonel James “J.P.” McDonough III, who will depart this summer after a successful three-year assignment.

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead the Brigade of Midshipmen and to mold our next generation of Navy and Marine Corps leaders,” said Allman. “The enthusiasm and dedication demonstrated by the Brigade, staff, and faculty are inspiring. Our family looks forward to returning to the Naval Academy and joining a team committed to supporting the mission and facing the challenges of today.”

A career Naval Special Warfare Officer, Allman’s operational assignments include SEAL Teams 1 and 3; SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team 1; and Naval Special Warfare Development Group, where he has completed several combat deployments and contingency operations in support of Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.  

Capt. Allman’s command tours include Tactical Development and Evaluation Squadron 4, and Naval Special Warfare Groups 3 and 8. 

After earning a Master of Science in Defense Analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), he researched concepts for the Navy’s future of Undersea Warfare Operations with the Chief of Naval Operations Strategic Studies Group. Additional staff tours include Naval Special Warfare Officer Detailer in Millington, Tenn. 

Allman has received the Silver Star, Legion of Merit (4), Bronze Star with Combat ‘V’ (5), Defense Meritorious Service Medal (2), and others.

Daily News Brief Education Local News
Previous Article

3 AACPS Librarians Named Finalists for 2024 School Librarian of the Year

 Next Article

Anne Arundel Community College to Host College Fair with Over 125 Institutions

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu