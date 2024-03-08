Anne Arundel Community College to Host College Fair with Over 125 Institutions

Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) is gearing up for its upcoming College Fair, set to take place on Thursday, March 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Jenkins Gymnasium at its Arnold campus. This event is expected to draw representatives from over 125 colleges and universities, providing a comprehensive opportunity for prospective students to explore higher education options.

Among the institutions attending are the University of Maryland, College Park, the United States Naval Academy, Johns Hopkins University, Elon University, the University of Alabama, and Vanderbilt University. These representatives will offer attendees a wealth of information, ranging from college catalogs and brochures to detailed answers about admission requirements, financial aid options, campus life, and scheduling campus tours.

The fair, which is free and open to the public, offers resources for individuals considering their higher education pathways. While registration for the event is recommended, it is not mandatory. Available sign-up slots for 6:00, 6:30, and 7:00 p.m. tours of AACC’s Clauson Center for Innovation and Skilled Trades are still open. The center is known for its hands-on learning approach in various skilled trade programs, including electrical, HVAC, plumbing, carpentry, welding, forklift operation, and general contracting.

Additionally, admissions officers from AACC will be present to discuss the Early College Access Program (ECAP). This program offers county high school students the opportunity to earn college credits. Notably, tuition, fees, and course materials are free for eligible students, making it an attractive option for those looking to get a head start on their college education.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

