3 AACPS Librarians Named Finalists for 2024 School Librarian of the Year

Three Anne Arundel County Public Schools librarians are among 11 finalists to be the 2024 Maryland School Librarian of the Year.

County librarians who have been named finalists are:

Teri Nielsen, Waugh Chapel Elementary School

Amy Young-Buckler, Meade Heights Elementary School

Christina Zimmerman, Monarch Global Academy

The awards program is designed to highlight librarians who represent the crucial role school librarians play in fostering academic success, promoting literacy, and enhancing collaborative learning environments. Nominees for this year’s award represent 20 public school districts across Maryland along with one private school.

Stacey Phillips of Fort Smallwood Elementary School and Tim Swann of Northeast High School were also among the 44 nominees for the award.

To be considered for the award, nominees met have been in their position for at least three years, be actively serving as a school librarian, and be a member of the Maryland Association of School Librarians.

The winner will be announced in May.

