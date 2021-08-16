Navy & Under Armour Unveil Special USMC Uniforms for Air Force Game on 9-11

Navy Athletics and Under Armour unveiled a special Marine Corps-themed uniform today that the Navy football team will wear for the Sept. 11 football game against Air Force at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The game will air nationally on CBS at 3:30 PM and is presented by USAA. Tickets are available here!

The uniform displays elements of the Marine Corps dress blues uniform and is symbolic of Marines, both enlisted and officers.

The Marine Corps uniform is the only uniform in the U.S. military designated to include the red, white, and blue colors of the American flag. The distinctive dress blue uniform represents the values by which Marines live and has origins dating back to the American Revolution.

The uniform includes many elements and motifs that honor the proud and storied legacy of the Corps. The Marine Corps emblem of the Eagle, Globe and Anchor (EGA) appears on both shoulders, the left front pant, and on the left side of the helmet. The distinctive Marine Corps battle cry of “oorah” is featured on the front of the helmet. The Marine Corps motto, Semper Fidelis, commonly abbreviated as Semper Fi, Latin for “Always Faithful” is on the back of the helmet. The quatrefoil that dons the top of the Marine officer barracks cover is displayed on top of the helmet.

The EGA has represented the title every Marine has earned since 1868. The eagle represents the proud nation Marines defend. It stands at the ready with our nation’s coastlines in sight and the entire world within reach of its outstretched wings. The globe represents the Corps’ worldwide presence, impact and reputation as a fighting force that wins on behalf of our Nation’s people and progress. The anchor points both to the Marine Corps naval heritage and its ability to access any battleground across any coastline in the world.

The quatrefoil is an interwoven braid in the shape of a cross of figure eights found on top of the Marine officers’ barracks covers. Officially, the quatrefoil first became an authorized part of the uniform in 1859. The quatrefoil was the fashionable military style of the era. Popular belief tells us the quatrefoil was worn on the caps of Marines fighting on the decks of ships to be easily recognized by the Marine sharpshooters located above in the ship’s rigging.

Midshipmen interested in becoming a Marine have the opportunity to participate in programs that provide further exposure to the Marine Corps. During the summer of their junior year, midshipmen learn about the Marine Corps during “Marine Week” of Professional Training of Midshipmen, or PROTRAMID. Those considering the Marine Corps must attend Leatherneck training the summer of their senior year. Leatherneck is a four-week training evolution in Quantico, Va. In which Midshipmen are evaluated on leadership, physical training and military skills.

As seniors, midshipmen may choose to compete for selection into the Marine Corps as a ground officer, cyberspace officer, or pilot. After graduation, all Marine Corps officers attend The Basic School in Quantico, Virginia to become more proficient in the professional knowledge and skills necessary to be effective in leading Marines. Upon graduation from The Basic School, they will have the opportunity to serve in one of the many Military Occupational Specialties throughout the Marine Air Ground Task Force.

There are more than 70 active duty officers and senior enlisted Marines that make up the Marine Detachment assigned to the Naval Academy. Approximately 25 percent of Naval Academy graduates each year will commission into the Marine Corps through a competitive selection process, while close to 50 percent of the football players choose the Marine Corps as a service assignment.

Four Naval Academy graduates and former Navy football players on the current football staff either served or are currently serving in the Marine Corps: cornerbacks coach Robert Green (’98); wide receivers coach Mick Yokitis (’06); Director of Operations Brian Blick (’12); and Director of Player Development Capt. Donnie Bowers (’11).

Get your Special Navy-Air Force Gear Here.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports