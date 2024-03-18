March 18, 2024
Local News

Blue Whale EV Inaugurates New Headquarters, Boosting EV Charging Infrastructure in Mid-Atlantic

Blue Whale EV, a leader in EV charging solutions, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters at 980 Mercantile Drive, Hanover, Maryland. This advanced 10,000 SF+ facility will serve as Blue Whale EV’s headquarters and as a central point for sales, storage, and services of EV chargers and infrastructure across the Mid-Atlantic and the US. Additionally, it houses the headquarters for Critical Peake Electrical Services, the installation and maintenance branch of Blue Whale EV.

The event, attended by over 200 dignitaries and partners, featured opening remarks by Scott Swidersky, CMO & CRO, and Scott Shankweiler, President of Blue Whale EV, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility tours.

Swidersky commented, “It is truly an exciting time to be in the EV charging industry. This state-of-the-art facility will allow the business to scale, while continuing to provide our white glove and consultative approach to building the critical infrastructure needed to promote Electric Vehicles throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.”

The opening also saw participation from major charging station manufacturers and Maryland State and local government representatives, with citations presented to Blue Whale EV and Critical Peake.

Congressman John Sarbanes, 3rd District, State of Maryland, commended Blue Whale EV for their efforts in sustainable transportation and EV infrastructure development. Anne Arundel County Councilman Pete Smith highlighted the company’s potential positive impact on the environment and community.

Shankweiler, President of Blue Whale EV, stated, “The Critical Peake team, with its experience in electrical and mechanical installations, consistently strives for the highest quality as the installation and maintenance partner of Blue Whale EV.”

This expansion reflects the growing demand in the EV charging industry, with Blue Whale EV poised to meet the increasing needs for customer education, sales, installation, and maintenance in the sector.

Anne Arundel County Police Identify Second Suspect in Murder Case from 1970

