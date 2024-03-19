Daily News Brief | March 19, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Another suspect was identified in a cold case from 1970. Herrmann Advertising is celebrating 45 years in business! The new Riviera Beach Library is opening in April. Joann, the fabric and craft store filed for bankruptcy, but they are remaining open. It is Ticket Tuesday, and Rams Head On Stage has hooked you up once again. And be sure to catch the Annapolis Film Festival bonus podcast we dropped last night!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 19th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Man, the Boomtown Rats have it right. I don’t like Mondays either! And looking at my calendar, Tuesday is not at the top of my list either! Anyhow, we have some news, so we had better get to it, shall we?

Yesterday, Anne Arundel County Police provided a significant update on a case from October 1970. 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers was murdered after a visit to Harundale Mall in Glen Burnie, Maryland. This case remained unsolved for decades until recent forensic advancements. A year ago, Forrest Clyde Williams III was identified as a suspect, albeit posthumously, as he passed away in 2018. In a new development, police announced the identification of a second suspect, Donald Willard, who also died in 2010. This breakthrough was achieved through investigative genetic genealogy and public DNA databases. The police are continuing their investigation to understand the full scope of events and are seeking the public’s assistance for any information on Williams and Willard, including their backgrounds and potential connections to other crimes.

In business news, Herrmann Advertising|Branding|Technology, a firm founded by Judi Herrmann in 1979, is celebrating its 45th anniversary. No small feat! The Annapolis-based agency has grown to serve a diverse range of sectors. The company developed the HerrmannEasyEdit content management system and has received numerous awards for its work. Founder Judi Herrmann emphasizes their pride in the past 45 years of achievements and their commitment to future challenges and innovations.

Speaking of celebrations, the Anne Arundel County Public Library has announced the grand opening of the new Riviera Beach Library on April 25th. The opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, special giveaways for early visitors, and a fundraising event with live music and food. The 20,000-square-foot building, doubling the size of the old library, offers state-of-the-art facilities, including study rooms, expanded areas for children and teens, and a community meeting room. The design reflects the area’s nautical heritage, and the building is expected to receive LEED Silver certification for its environmental stewardship. Anne Arundel County and the Maryland State Library Agency funded the $16 million project.

Joann, the fabric and craft retailer with 15 stores in Maryland, has filed for bankruptcy, citing pandemic losses and shifts in customer spending habits. Despite this, all 850 stores across the country, including those in Maryland, will remain open during the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The 81-year-old Ohio-based retailer is determined to continue operations amidst these challenging times. There is only one store in Anne Arundel County–right here in Annapolis at the Jennifer Square shopping center by the mall.

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and today, from Rams Head On Stage– and closing out the month with two amazing shows.. next Wednesday, the 27th, Mary Gauthier is coming back–and we did a bonus pod with her a while ago-that will be a fantastic show. And then, next Thursday, the 28th, Of Good Nature–a fun reggae, funk, pop, happy kind of band. And, of course, you want to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for the rest of their amazing shows!

And if you are curious about the Annapolis Film Festival rolling into town on April 4th–give that bonus pod I dropped last night a listen. It’s our annual chat with Lee and Patti, and there is a great slate of films–passes and tickets at annapolisfilmfestival.org

And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So, now. just hang tight George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your only locally forecasted weather report. All that’s coming up for you, in just a bit.

