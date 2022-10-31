Maryland Tech Council Established New Regional Chapter For Anne Arundel County

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state, is launching a new regional chapter to serve the growing technology and life science industries in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay region. The Chesapeake Regional Chapter, co-chaired by two leading executives in the region, will provide a unified voice for tech and life science companies in Anne Arundel County, southern Maryland, and Queen Anne’s County.

The chapter will hold its launch party Wednesday, November 9th at the Annapolis Maritime Museum. Register for the event at the Chesapeake Regional Chapter Kick-Off Event Page.

MTC’s Chesapeake Regional Chapter is the only member association providing educational programming, networking, advocacy, and more to the bay region’s innovation community. The chapter will host regular events for members ranging from networking opportunities to forums on top issues facing the industry, such as talent recruitment, how to raise capital, government procurement, remote work, and more.

The chapter is co-chaired by Jim Gibbons, Founder, Wealth Manager, Alpha Pointe Capital, and Trish Farrell, Senior Vice President & Principal, Brokerage, MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services.

“The Chesapeake region’s diverse ecosystem of technology and life science deserves a unifying organization,” said Kelly Schulz, incoming CEO of the Maryland Tech Council. “The Chesapeake Regional Chapter will be an invaluable resource for networking, professional education, and policy advocacy, while strengthening ties in the region’s business community. Our goal is to make our members more knowledgeable, more connected, and more prepared to be successful.”

Companies that join the chapter automatically become members of the Maryland Tech Council at no additional cost. To learn more and become a member of the Chesapeake Regional Chapter, visit the Chesapeake Regional Chapter Membership Page.

Register for the Kick-Off event at the Chesapeake Regional Chapter Kick-Off Event Page.

