Police searching for suspect who shot and killed man near Baltimore Washington Medical Center

On Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at approximately 3:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 300 block of Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie, Maryland for a shooting. Upon arrival officers located an adult male victim being treated by medical personnel. The victim, identified as Andre Lee Garrett, a thirty-nine year old male from the 1400 block of Iverson Street, Oxon Hill, Maryland, was transported to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and several pieces of evidence were collected along with interviews of multiple witnesses. Anne Arundel County K-9 assisted with the search for any potential suspects at that time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, October 31, 2019 to determine Mr. Garrett’s exact cause and manner of death. Through physical evidence recovered from the scene and eyewitness accounts the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The shooter is described as an African American male, approximately 5’6″, thin build, wearing a dark t-shirt and hat. The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

