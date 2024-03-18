Anne Arundel County Police Identify Second Suspect in Murder Case from 1970

In October 1970, 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers was reported missing after a trip to the Harundale Mall in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Her case quickly escalated from a missing person to a homicide when her body was found four days later in a wooded area near present day Mountain Road and Route 100. She had been strangled and sexually assaulted, but despite an investigation, the case remained unsolved for decades.

In 2023, forensic advancements led to the identification of Forrest Clyde Williams III as a suspect in Conyers’ murder. However, Williams had passed away by the time he was identified, preventing any further legal action. This development provided some answers in the longstanding case, but also highlighted the difficulties in resolving cold cases and the lasting impact they have on families and friends.

Forrest Clyde Williams III (L) identified in 2023. Donald Willard (R) identified in 2024.

Both suspects have died.

This morning, the Anne Arundel County Police Department held a press conference to announce another update in the case. Police spokesman Justin Mulcahy, along with Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal Awad, and FBI Baltimore Field Office acting special Agent Joe Rothrock, disclosed the identification of a second suspect, Donald Willard, in the 1970 murder and sexual assault of Pamela Conyers.

We recognize this announcement has been a long time coming, particularly for Pam’s family and friends. While we do hope it provides a sense of closure to all who knew and loved her, we know that they still search for answers to what happened to Pam on that Friday, October 16th, 1970. That’s why we’re continuing to push forward with our investigation. We’re still seeking to provide them with these answers today. We’re also asking for your help and the community’s help by coming forward with any additional information you may have. Anne Arundel County Police Chief, Amal Awad

This announcement comes a year after the identification of the first suspect, Forrest Clyde Williams III, who died in 2018. Donald Willard, who passed away in 2010, was also identified posthumously through investigative genetic genealogy by utilizing public DNA databases. Both suspects would have faced charges had they been alive. The police continue their investigation to fully understand the events of that night and any potential involvement of Williams and Willard in other unsolved crimes.

Although we have identified a second person responsible for Pam Conyer’s death, investigators are still working to find answers, and for that, we stand here today and ask for your help. Pam still deserves all of our best efforts to learn what happened to her. Special Agent, Joe Rothrock, Baltimore FBI

Background information on the suspects was provided to assist the ongoing investigation and to ascertain if they could be linked to other crimes. Williams was described as a drifter who resided in Anne Arundel County and Virginia, had a history of criminal activities, and was known to hunt and fish. Willard, a handyman, resided in the Pasadena area of Anne Arundel County during the time of the crime and worked for Haverhill Contracting Company. This company was involved in the construction project at Route 100, near where Pamela’s body and vehicle were found. Willard later moved to Montgomery County, Maryland. Both men frequented a now-closed establishment known as the Mountain Bar on Mountain Road in Pasadena.

The police are seeking help from the community to gather more information about Williams and Willard, including any potential interactions or observations. This call for public assistance aims to fill in missing details about the suspects’ backgrounds and relationships, including whether they had any connection to each other or knew Pamela Conyers before her murder. The police are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have worked or socialized with the suspects or frequented the same establishments. Such information, even if seemingly insignificant, could be crucial in piecing together a more comprehensive picture of the suspects’ lives and potential involvement in other criminal activities.

Police urge anyone with ANY information to contact homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

