February 15, 2024
Library Seeks Student Member for Board of Trustees
he Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) Board of Trustees is seeking a rising high school junior or senior to serve as its second-ever student member. County residents may apply through March 8. 

“The student member position provides a unique opportunity for a young person to learn about board governance and gain valuable real-world experience serving on a governing body,” said AACPL Board of Trustee Chairman Christopher Nelson. “Simultaneously, the library and the board of trustees gain valuable insight into a student’s perspective on library resources, programs and materials – enabling the system to better serve its teen customers.” 

The AACPL Board of Trustees is the library’s governing body comprised of volunteers representing all areas of the county. Trustees come to their volunteer roles with a range of experiences and backgrounds and a strong desire to ensure the long-term vitality of our public libraries. Board members must be residents of Anne Arundel County.  

Finalist interviews will occur in early April, and the Board of Trustees will vote on the new member during their May 16 meeting. The student member’s one-year term will commence on August 15. The student member has full voting rights. Last year, Linda Gayle of Churchton served as the inaugural student member. For more information on how to apply, visit aacpl.net/studentmember.  

What To Do While Waiting For Food To Finish Cooking 

