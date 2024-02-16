Daily News Brief | February 16, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

The City of Annapolis is a proud new waterfront property owner near Carr’s Beach. Watermark Cruises is partnering with Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation to expand their African American tours. HUD gave HACA a $100K grant to help residents. A new podcast suggestion for you from Leadership Anne Arundel. And a list of things to do including music with Paul Shaffer, a historical reading, and free music at the library. We also have info on our upcoming Local Business Spotlight pod that drops tomorrow at noon.

DAILY NEWSLETTER LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks! And this week, we got a vascular screening!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 16th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Best news I heard yesterday, and I will quote Pip’s Dock Street Dogs Facebook post. “Hmm Why would we be in the shop this afternoon making a pot of our delicious hot dog chili??? Maybe it’s because…We are opening tomorrow, Friday the 16th!!!! WE’RE BACK BABY! And I am psyched! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Link for Daily News Email: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

In Annapolis, a significant step towards cultural preservation has been made with the city’s acquisition of Dr. Parlett Moore’s former residence, a move that complements the 2022 purchase of the adjacent Elktonia-Carr’s Beach Park. The property, valued at $1.6 million but currently assessed at $1,041,733, will be managed by Annapolis’ Department of Recreation and Parks and will serve as the headquarters for the non-profit Blacks of the Chesapeake. The heritage park aims to educate about the Chesapeake’s Black history, particularly during the segregation era, with plans for a cultural heritage center in the works. This initiative is part of a broader effort to acknowledge and celebrate the region’s African American history, a sentiment echoed by Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

In a related development, Watermark®, a company sharing the Chesapeake region’s history for over 50 years, has announced a partnership with Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation. This collaboration will result in cruises in Annapolis and Baltimore that highlight the contributions of African Americans in the maritime industry. Vince Leggett, President of Blacks of the Chesapeake, expressed the importance of this partnership in bringing to light the often-overlooked stories of Black watermen in the region.

In other Annapolis news, the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis, or HACA, has received a grant of $110,668 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as part of a larger initiative allocating over $128 million to various housing agencies. This funding is designated for the 2023 Family Self Sufficiency (FSS) Program, which aims to promote economic independence among families in HUD-assisted housing. The program offers services such as financial literacy, job training, and educational opportunities and is considered the largest asset-building program for low-income families in the nation.

Hey, here’s a good podcast to check out. Leadership Anne Arundel is celebrating 30 years and is releasing a six-episode podcast series featuring County leaders who have gone through the program and made huge impacts on life here in Anne Arundel County. They release on the 15th of the month, and the one released yesterday is Episode 2 with Jon Korin from Bike AAA. Learn how a Leadership Anne Arundel project created a bike safety movement across Anne Arundel County. Just search Leadership Anne Arundel wherever you get your podcasts, or head over to their website at LeadershipAA.org and there’s a big ole link on the front page!

And as we begin to wrap up, for those seeking something to do this weekend, several events are scheduled. Baltimore children’s author Kim C. Lee will read from her book “The Night Owl” at the Museum of Historic Annapolis, followed by a children’s coloring session and museum scavenger hunt from 11 am to noon on Saturday.

Music enthusiasts can enjoy Paul Shaffer in Concert at Maryland Hall, featuring symphonic renditions of pop, R&B, and jazz tunes; that all goes down on Saturday night, and tickets are available at LiveArtsMD.org–use EOA25 to save 25%.

The Greater U Street Theatre Group presents its jazz musical “String of Pearls” at Maryland Hall on Sunday fro m4 pm to 7 pm, it’s a story of love and liberation and tickets are available at MarylandHall.org.

For families, the Milkshake Duo’s performance at the Anne Arundel County Public Library in the Annapolis Mall will offer a fun, interactive musical experience for kids. And it’s free, so if the kids are driving you crazy at home on the holiday on Monday–take them to the library at the mall!

Be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight with Hope for All. That is going to drop tomorrow at noon.

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Penny, an older copper-colored purebred longhaired Dachsund. She was so cool recording this Canines & Crosstreks–she just sat there and took it all in! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and get all the information on how you can adopt Penny!

And again, don’t forget, we have our DAILY newsletter that features only the top LOCAL NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 366 days this year- all without a paywall. It’s perfect for keeping up with the weekend’s news since we don’t release a DNB on Saturday or Sunday. Here’s a link right here in the show notes!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecasted weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

