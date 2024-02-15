What To Do While Waiting For Food To Finish Cooking 

As a cook, it is often hard to know what to do while you are waiting for the food to finish cooking. If you have food cooking that does not need constant supervision, such as food in the oven, you might often find yourself standing around not knowing what to do with yourself. You will want to use this time while still ensuring you are on top of everything that needs to be done for dinner, so what are some of the best uses of this time? Keep reading for a few of the best activities while waiting for food to finish cooking.

Tidying Up

It might not be the most enjoyable way to spend the time, but the most productive activity is to start cleaning up. Washing up, tidying away, and cleaning surfaces while the food finishes cooking can be a smart use of time and save you from having to do it after dinner (when you are likely to be full and want to relax!). You won’t be able to get everything done, but tidying up is an excellent use of this time.

Lay The Table

You can also spend this time setting the table. Laying the table properly with everything you need, lighting a few candles, and putting some music on can really elevate the dining experience (especially if you want to impress someone!).

Make A Food Shopping List

Keeping on top of food shopping is difficult, especially when you have a family to provide for. It can be easy to forget what you are running out of, so a smart use of cooking time is making a list of food items you need. As you will already be in the kitchen and will have gone through the fridge and your cabinets, you should find it easier to remember the items that you need to stock up on.

Play Online Casino Games

Waiting for food to finish cooking does not often give you a huge amount of time to get stuck into a completely new activity, which is why something like online casino games is ideal. You can play these games while standing in the kitchen or sitting on the sofa and provide some fun and excitement while waiting for the food to finish cooking. You can find an online casino Aus with a wide selection of gripping casino games to play, including poker, roulette, and pokies. You can also benefit from strong security features to ensure a safe online casino experience.

Reply To Texts/Emails

Do you sometimes find it hard to keep up with your emails and text messages? These can build up over the day, so this is the perfect time to catch up with everything or make any phone calls that you need to make. You can do this while in the kitchen while keeping an eye on the food or have a well-deserved sit down!

These are a few of the best ways to spend your time while waiting for dinner to finish cooking. This can be an awkward time to fill as you will not want to completely walk away, but you will need something to keep you occupied!

