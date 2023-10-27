October 27, 2023
Annapolis, US 78 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Virtual Open House On How to Tap Into $130M of Financial Aid from MHEC The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week Free Trees From the City of Annapolis K&B True Value, Evolve Direct Primary Care, Eye On Annapolis and Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits Team Up for Our Schools What Was The Mile High Miracle: Ravens Most Thrilling Game Ever?
Life In The Area

October is “Annapolis Subaru Loves Pets Month”

Annapolis Subaru has announced the return of Subaru Loves Pets® Month. This is the automaker’s annual initiative to help shelter pets find homes each October. Annapolis Subaru will also celebrate the fifth annual National Make A Dog’s Day on October 22, their day dedicated to making all dogs feel loved and cared for, including shelter dogs with special needs.

Annapolis Subaru to Donate $100 Pet Dog or Cat Adoption in October

Nationwide, nearly 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters each year. Throughout October, Annapolis Subaru will, once again, join forces with the Anne Arundel County SPCA to help find loving homes for these animals. For every dog or cat that is adopted, the retailer will donate $100 to the shelter. In addition to uniting shelter animals with caring homes, the Subaru Loves Pets initiative puts a special focus on “Underdogs” – the senior, physically challenged, or otherwise unique dogs who often wait the longest to be adopted.

#MakeADogsDay

The culmination of Subaru Loves Pets month will take place on October 22 with the fifth annual National Make A Dog’s Day, a holiday created by Subaru that invites dog enthusiasts everywhere to do something extra special for their canine companions and share these moments on social media using the hashtag #MakeADogsDay. For those considering welcoming a new pet into their lives, Annapolis Subaru encourages adopting a shelter pet, especially if they are a cherished Underdog.

To further support and drive awareness for Subaru Loves Pets month and its National Make A Dog’s Day celebration, Subaru is launching an integrated ad campaign featuring a new pack of Underdogs.

Throughout October, the automaker’s new spot, Waiting, will run on national TV networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC.

Since 2008, Subaru and its retailers have donated over $51 million to national and local organizations, supporting the rescue, transportation, and adoption of over 420,000 animals.

To learn more about the Subaru Love Pets initiative, please visit subaru.com/pets and follow #SubaruLovesPets and #MakeADogsDay.

Come Be A Part of Canines & Crosstreks on October 25th

And be sure to listen to and read our weekly Canines & Crosstreks segment featuring the most adoptable animals from the Anne Arundel County SPCA! We will record our weekly podcast on October 25th at Annapolis Subaru around 1 p.m. Come visit with the SPCA’s Mobile Adoption Unit and kick some tires on a Crosstrek!

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Why Every Business Needs an SEO Speaker and Internet Marketing Advisor

 Next Article

Cindy Fletcher Holden’s New Murals To Be Unveiled at Langton Green This Weekend

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

Masquerade

Masquerade

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu