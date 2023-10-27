Cindy Fletcher Holden’s New Murals To Be Unveiled at Langton Green This Weekend

Bold and vibrant murals at Langton Green Community Farm, created by Annapolis artist Cindy Fletcher Holden, depict farm life and enchant visitors. These 10-by-10 ft. masterpieces feature beloved farm animals, seasonal flowers, and landscapes, brightening even the cloudiest days.

“My favorite part of making these murals has been the Langton Green community,” Fletcher Holden says. “Their ideas and the inspiring animals here have been wonderful. After featuring the Farm’s black cat, Atticus, I was hooked.”

Fletcher Holden decided to represent the four seasons in her murals, with spring, summer, fall, and winter themes. All murals incorporate bold sun rays, a signature element of her work.

On October 28, the community is invited to an unveiling (2 p.m.) of Cindy Fletcher Holden’s murals, followed by the second Annual Fall Talent Show (2-4 p.m.). Langton Green community members will perform on the outdoor stage, with Fletcher-Holden’s murals as a backdrop. Additional attractions include a bake sale, cakewalk, and a 50/50 raffle. The farm is located at 844 Generals Highway, Millersville, MD 21108.

“We are deeply grateful for the generous support of the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County and the Maryland State Arts Council and appreciate Cindy’s incredible enthusiasm for Langton Green. The ACAAC grant made it possible to start this project in 2022. The finished murals welcome visitors to the Farm. This is part of an ongoing vision for care farming – to welcome the wider community with spaces such as a sensory garden for all ages, a community garden for seniors, and even a performance space,” says John Iaquinta, chief development officer and director of the Farm’s operations.

Before the pandemic, Fletcher Holden completed a set of four murals at the Farm’s entrance, depicting different times of day. With the addition of the latest six murals, there are now eight captivating Fletcher Holden murals at Langton Green Community Farm.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

