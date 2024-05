Today, MIDN Ben Leisegang of the 4th Company capped the Herndon Monument in 2:19.11. Together, the Class of 2027 worked for more than two hours as they dealt with 200 pounds of lard, a pretty consistent drizzle, and water hoses from their upperclassmen “friends.”

Anyone can Monday morning quarterback the climb, but the faces of the Class of 2027 tell the story!



Congratulations–Plebes No More!

