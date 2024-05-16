Daily News Brief | May 16, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

The Maryland State House was evacuated again for a bomb threat. The City of Annapolis is holding a Peace March tomorrow in response to the shooting of three middle school children. Midshipman Ben Leisegang of the 4th company capped the Herndon Monument in 2:19.11, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will speak at the Naval Academy graduation next Friday. And, of course, we have info on the Local Business Spotlight coming up this Saturday at noon!

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, May 16th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Great news! I sent an email to Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson asking if we were blacklisted and the answer was a big no! So, that’s a relief. Anyhow, we have a lot of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

The Maryland State House was on lockdown again yesterday due to another bomb threat. This follows a similar incident on Tuesday, which was later found to be a false alarm. Maryland Department of General Services spokesperson Nick Cavey stated that a call was made to the Annapolis Police Department regarding the threat. State and local law enforcement agencies conducted a thorough search of the campus. And like yesterday, the scene was cleared in about an hour.

In Annapolis, the NO HARM Violence Prevention Team, along with various community groups, is organizing a Peace March tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. This initiative is a response to the recent triple shooting on May 3rd, which injured three students as they got off a school bus in the Bywater neighborhood. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley emphasized the importance of community solidarity to combat gun violence. Participants will gather at the Safeway parking lot on Forest Drive and proceed to the Boys and Girls Club and Basketball Court, where a rally and community conversation will take place. The public is encouraged to join. And in a related bit, the APD is holding a press conference this afternoon about the gun turn in program and from what i learned today, it was a huge success.. 53 weapons, including rifles, AR-15s and a grenade and more than 4,000 rounds of ammo. Stay tuned to EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later this afternoon for the details

In Naval Academy news, Ben Leisegang, a 4th Class Midshipman at the Naval Academy, capped the Herndon Monument in 2 minutes and 19 seconds. This time places him in the middle range historically, not as quick as the record set in 1972, but significantly faster than the longest time of over 4 hours set in 1998. The Herndon Monument Climb is a tradition marking the end of plebe year, requiring freshmen to form a human pyramid to replace a plebe hat with a midshipman’s cover on the lard-coated monument. This year, they added an extra hundred pounds of lard. Be sure to check out our video of the capping and the photo gallery we did of the faces of Herndon on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III will be delivering the keynote speech at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony on Friday, May 24th. The ceremony, set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, will commission roughly 1,000 midshipmen as officers in the Navy or Marine Corps. The event will feature a Blue Angels flyover and of course we will have live updates from the ceremony as well. Austin, a retired four-star general and the first Black Secretary of Defense, has had a distinguished military career, including leadership roles in the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Forces in Iraq. And I guess at this point, we can’t blame him for that poor decision to go to West Point–hey we all make mistakes!

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we chat with John Stefancik from the Maritime Trades Association of Maryland and a really interesting guy with lifelong roots as a Severn River rat!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 366 days this year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

