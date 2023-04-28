April 28, 2023
Annapolis, US 54 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Best Breakfast in Town on May 3rd is Burritos for Beds at Chevy’s Fesh Mex! The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week Man Shoots at Trespassing Dirt Bikers Gambrills Rabies Alert MONDAY: Get Your Tickets to Bands in the Sand (Expected Sell-Out)
Sports

Defensive Miscues Plague Baysox in Sixth-Straight Loss

Despite a two-hit performance from Coby Mayo and five one-run innings from starter Justin Armbruester, the Bowie Baysox dropped their sixth-consecutive contest Thursday, as they fell 7-2 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels.  

Richmond wasted no time getting started, as the first batter of the game, Ismael Munguia, homered to deep right to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead. Still, Armbruester would settle in, allowing only one additional hit the rest of his five innings, striking out five and walking just two.  

Mayo was the catalyst of the Bowie offense all night. Donta’ Williams notched a hustle double to right field to lead off the bottom half of the third. Mayo would single him home on a line drive to left to tie the game at one.  

However, the middle innings got messy for the Baysox. First, in the sixth inning, Richmond would put two in scoring position off an error from Cesar Prieto, followed by a Tyler Fitzgerald double. Richmond managed two runs in the frame off an Andy Thomas groundout and a Hayden Cantrelle single that followed a second Prieto error in the frame. 

Mayo would double and eventually cross home on a wild pitch in the bottom half, making the Richmond lead 3-2, but that’s all the closer Bowie would get. Much like Wednesday’s loss, the top of the seventh was the undoing of the Baysox. After another error led off the inning, this time from Anthony Servideo, back-to-back singles loaded the bases with no one out. Right-hander Kade Strowd would do well to retire the next two batters without allowing anyone to advance, but with two outs, Strowd balked home a run. That, in essence, opened the flood gates for Richmond, who plated three more in the inning off a bases-loaded walk to Cantrelle and a two-run single from Riley Mahan. It was the second consecutive night that Richmond sent all nine men to the plate and scored four runs in the seventh against Bowie.  

The Baysox would commit two more errors on the night for a total of five. Bowie’s bats would also be held in check the rest of the way, courtesy of five innings from the Richmond bullpen without allowing an earned run.  

The loss drops Bowie’s record to 5-12 on the season – now 6.5 games back of the Flying Squirrels for first place in the Southwest division. The two teams look to continue their six-game series on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.  

Previous Article

The Importance of Tailoring a Resume for Every Job Application

 Next Article

Daily News Brief | April 28, 2023
Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

You might be interested in …

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Mother’sDay 2-1

Mother’sDay 2-1

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu