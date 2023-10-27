Daily News Brief | October 27, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, Scout & Molly’s, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

Another armed robbery at an area bank–yes another one, not the same one we told you about yesterday. Southwest Airlines is flying to Colorado Springs. Congressman John Sarbanes will not run for office again. And a ton of events from festivals to drag shows. And, of course, we have some podcast news on the Local Business Spotlight with the Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation, and of course, canines and crosstreks!

DAILY NEWSLETTER LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Louie!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, October 27th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

OK, we have a bunch of news and a ton of events, so let’s get right into it, shall we?

Link for Daily News Email: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And it happened again, just one day after the last. Same bank, different branch. A 31-year-old man had just withdrawn some cash from the Navy Federal Credit Union on Brandermill Boulevard in Gambrills. After he got into his car, a white car bumped into his car from the rear. As they got out to assess the damage, the bumping car pulled a gun and demanded the money and the victim’s cell phone. The victim complied. Police say they are looking for two Black males, one is slim, one is stocky, both wore dark clothing and both were between 20 and 30. The incident is very similar to the one yesterday in Annapolis only today, there was an intentional tap of the vehicles. Police are asking for help and if anyone knows anything, 410-222-4700.

Southwest Airlines keeps getting better–even more so since I was able to retain my companion pass for 2024. The airline has announced that they will be starting daily non-stop service from BWI to Colorado Springs beginning in June 2024. This comes on the heels of their new BWI to Belize service starting in March. Bring it on and get out of town!

The local political scene just got very interesting yesterday afternoon when Congressman John Sarbanes said he will not seek a 10th term in Congress and will focus on other volunteer forms of service. This makes for some interesting posturing for local politicians to claim that seat. I suspect State Senator Sarah Elfreth, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, and maybe even our own County Executive Pittman might take a look. However it shakes out, expect to see a VERY crowded slate of candidates in the primary!

OK, that is a wrap on the news and with Halloween on Tuesday, this weekend has a LOT of events to choose from! Listen up I am rolling through them.

Annapolis Opera opens its season with the Magic Flute on Friday and Sunday.

With it being the last weekend of the month it is time for the Local By Design at the Gallery’s Monthly Market Weekend. Go check that out for sure–you’ll be surprised at how cool it is and be sure to stop by Sage Vintage and say hi to Beth–we did the LBS with her last weekend!

SoFo Annapolis, the South Forest Drive Business Association is hosting movies under the stars tonight–up this month is Corpse Bride. Live music, giveaways, food for purchase, and of course the flick–guessing that the film will start about 6:30 pm.

And downtown, there is a night market at Hillman Garage from 4 pm to 9 pm and since the garage is new, this is new and I have no idea what to expect.

Friday and Saturday — haunted trails at the SPCA one for the kids and one for the adults–aacspca.org for tickets.

Also for the animals, Animal Control is hosting a Howl-O-Ween party on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm with adoptables, trunk or treat, games, costume parade and more–this is a freebie

Saturday is Festival Day. The Kunta Kinte Festival which was rained out, makes a re-appearance at City Dock on Saturday. And up at Maryland Hall on Saturday is the Dia De Le Muertes or the Day of the Dead Festival. Pick one or both!

Saturday evening is Dinner Under the Stars and this will be a blowout with ballet dancers, a 17-piece orchestra, and three drag shows all on West Street!

And to chill out on Sunday, the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra is hosting their Halloween Spooktacular Concert at 3 pm at the Riva Trace Baptist Church. Tickets in advance or at the door.

Good luck figuring out what you want to do–the weather looks amazing for a summer day!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we road-tripped to Annapolis Subaru and hung out with two sweet girls named Dahlia and Marigold. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt them!

And again, don’t forget, we have that brand spanking new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 p.m. every night–yes, 365 days a year, all without a paywall. It’s perfect for keeping up with the weekend’s news since we do not do a DNB on Saturday or Sunday. Here’s a link right here in the show notes!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight we speak with Leslie and Kirk with the Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation–it’s a little long, not the most upbeat story, but one we all should hear!

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering.

It’s Friday. The weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

