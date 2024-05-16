Best Offshore Poker Sites – Top 6 Online Poker Rooms Reviewed

Check out our curated compilation of the best offshore poker sites, put together by our team of seasoned casino experts. Our team took the time to evaluate a wide range of sites based on specific criteria to ensure a comprehensive selection. We hope you’ll find this article helpful.

List of the 6 Best Offshore Poker Sites

CoinPoker – Best Offshore Poker Site (Top Pick!) Ignition – Best Offshore Poker Site for Safety and Security BetOnline – Best High Stakes Tournament System Bovada – Best Mobile Poker Experience Everygame – Best All Round Offshore Poker Site with Sports and Casino Betting Juicy Stakes – Listed by Experts as One of The Best Offshore Poker Site with Great Customer Support

1: CoinPoker – Best Offshore Poker Site

Founded: 2017

License: Government of Curacao

Accepted Currencies: USDT, CHP, BTC, ETH

Payment Methods: Cryptocurrencies only; no direct credit or debit card payments supported

Minimum Deposit: $20

Mobile App: Yes (available for both iPhone and Android devices)

Cashout/Withdrawal Limits: No limits for BTC; other currencies may have limits

The platform is dedicated to providing the ultimate online poker experience, prioritizing safety, security, and overall gaming satisfaction. While most casino sites offer a mix of casino and sportsbook, this website is purely focussed on poker. Players who love poker gather at CoinPoker not just for the gaming but for the community. The casino fosters a vibrant community of crypto poker enthusiasts who can interact through player chat.

One standout feature of CoinPoker is its quick and hassle-free sign-up process, ensuring privacy for players. CHP (₮), CoinPoker’s native token, adds an extra layer of excitement to the gaming experience. It’s a blockchain currency known for its fairness and security and has garnered attention in the crypto community.

We ranked CoinPoker in our list of the best offshore poker sites because of the overall quality of the casino in every aspect. The welcome bonus is interesting too. It offers not one, but three welcome bonuses to new players, enhancing the overall gaming experience. The verdict is clear: Crypto poker is taking the internet by storm, and CoinPoker is at the forefront of it all.

Pros:

Poker-focused website with dedicated promotions

Active community of crypto poker fans

Quick sign-up process without sharing personal information

Mobile app available for iPhone and Android

Accepts BTC, ETH, USDT, and CHP token

Cons:

No direct credit or debit card payments

Only available by download at the moment

2. Ignition – Best Offshore Poker Site for Safety and Security

Founded: 2016

License: Government of Curacao

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash

Deposit Options: Credit, debit, or gift card, Voucher code, Cryptocurrency (free of additional fees)

Withdrawal Options: Cryptocurrency, Check by Courier, Bank Wire, Vouchers

Deposit/Withdrawal Limits: Varies According To Currency

Mobile App: No

Ignition Casino is committed to promoting responsible gaming and providing a safe environment for players who wish to play poker for real money. With resources available for those who may need assistance and a self-exclusion policy in place, Ignition prioritizes the well-being of its players.

Additionally, the platform offers various channels for customer support, ensuring that players can easily access assistance with account management, gaming queries, and technical issues. The inclusion of anonymous tables adds an extra layer of security and fairness, allowing players to focus on their gameplay without concerns about tracking or profiling.

When it comes to the gaming aspect of online poker, Ignition Casino is impressive. It provides a range of features designed to enhance the player experience. From Quick Seat functionality that allows players to find a table quickly to mobile poker options for gaming on the go, Ignition ensures accessibility and convenience.

One of Ignition Casino’s standout features is its extensive selection of tournaments and games, catering to players of all skill levels. Whether you’re looking for high-stakes cash games or fast-paced Sit-and-Go tournaments, Ignition offers a variety of options to suit your preferences. With regular promotions and special events like the $100K Guaranteed Sunday major, there’s always something exciting happening at Ignition Poker.

Pros:

Importance given to responsible gaming

Soft player pool with many recreational players

Fast and reliable payouts, especially with cryptocurrency

Elegant and clutter-free table interface

Cons:

Occasional network glitches leading to disconnections

A few issues flagged in player forums and message boards

3. BetOnline – Best High Stakes Tournament System

Founded: 2001

License: Government of Curacao

Accepted Currencies: BTC, AVAX, BNB, BCH, ADA, DOGE, ETH, LTC

Payment Methods: Visa, Discover, American Express, Mastercard, Wire Transfer, Money Order, Person to Person, Check by Courier

Minimum Deposit: 0.0001 BTC. Other currencies have different limits.

Maximum Cashout: $15,000 per month. Other currencies may have limits.

Minimum Withdrawal: 0.0002 BTC. Other currencies have different limits.

Mobile App: No

BetOnline is known for its impressive Sunday tournaments known as the $100,000 Sunday Showdown. These are weekly events that occur every Sunday at 7.00 pm.

However newbies or casual players are also welcome at the casino which provides guides and a secure and enjoyable poker betting experience, suitable for players worldwide, including those in the US. With over two decades in the industry, it’s gained a solid reputation for reliability and safety, particularly as a top choice for cryptocurrency poker gaming.

BetOnline’s welcome promotion is geared towards their weekly showdown tournament. Many players feel daunted by the atmosphere of high-stakes poker, but the welcome bonus is designed to take some of the pressure off.

Pros:

Considered the safest option among cryptocurrency poker sites

Implements responsible gaming measures

User-friendly website with useful features

Cons:

Limited support for cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin

Occasional emphasis on KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements may be excessive.

4. Bovada – Best Mobile Poker Experience

Founded: 2011

License: Government of Curacao

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, USD Tether

Credit Cards Accepted: Most major credit cards and select Visa or MasterCard gift cards suitable for international and online purchases

Deposit Limits:

Visa/MasterCard: $20 minimum, $1,500 maximum

BTC, BCH, BSV, LTC: $10 minimum, $5,000 maximum

ETH: $50 minimum, $5,000 maximum

Player Transfer: $10 minimum, $15,000 maximum

Mobile App: Yes

Bovada Casino is the best offshore poker site when it comes to mobile betting. You can play poker wherever you are, no matter what mobile device you are using. Mobile poker allows players to participate in cash games, tournaments, and events like the Super Millions Poker Open, even while on the move.

Key features of Bovada’s mobile poker include access to cash games, Zone Poker, and tournaments directly from mobile devices. Players can manage their bankroll, make deposits, and cash out winnings seamlessly through the mobile platform. Bovada’s mobile poker is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices, ensuring a smooth experience for all users.

Players can experience rapid gameplay in hyper turbo tournaments and super turbo tournaments, where the blinds escalate twice as quickly as in regular turbo tournaments, allowing for faster action at the tables.

Pros:

US-friendly poker room.

Incredibly soft traffic with casino fans at the tables.

Amateur-oriented design.

Cross-platform software.

Cons:

Geographical restrictions.

No rakeback.

5. Everygame – Best All Round Offshore Poker Site with Sports and Casino Betting

Established: 1996 (as Intertops, rebranded as Everygame in late 2021)

License: Government of Curacao

Currencies Accepted: CAD, CHF, DKK, EUR, NOK, SEK, USD, ZAR

Payment Methods: Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, Lightning Bitcoin, Bitcoin, BitcoinCash, Litecoin, Payz, Neosurf, Paysafe

Deposit/Withdrawal Limits: Varies According To Currency

Mobile App: Yes

Everygame Poker offers a comprehensive gaming experience, combining online poker, sports betting, and casino games under one account.

Players can enjoy games across various platforms, including mobile devices, with no download required. The site offers enticing bonuses, including a 200% welcome bonus up to $1000 for new players, frequent player points, and no-deposit bonuses.

Reload bonuses and loyalty programs further enhance the gaming experience. Everygame Poker hosts a wide range of poker games and tournaments, including Texas Hold’em and Omaha Hi Lo, with varying betting levels.

Freeroll tournaments and special promotions like Bubble Protection add excitement. The site also features loyalty programs such as the FPP Race and Loyalty Levels, offering players additional rewards. With a market-leading rakeback rate of 36%, Everygame Poker prioritizes player satisfaction and aims to provide a superior gaming environment. All in all, after a thorough evaluation of the site, we can confidently recommend it to players and place it in our list of the best offshore poker sites.

Pros:

Industry-leading rakeback of 36% on online poker games

Wide variety of promotions, including unique offers for casino players

Decades of experience in the poker industry

Access to a sportsbook, two online casinos (Everygame Casino Red and Casino Black), and a racebook

Cons:

Some locations are limited to 4-5 banking methods

Some withdrawal methods have fees

6. Juicy Stakes – Listed by Experts as One of The Best Offshore Poker Sites with Great Customer Support

Founded: 2009

License: Government of Curacao

Deposit Methods: VISA, MC, AMEX, Disc, BTC, BCH, LTC, L-BTC, Neosurf (non-US, non-FR), EFT (fees may apply), CashtoCode, eZeeWallet

Withdrawal Methods: Bitcoin, Check ($50 fee), Bank Transfer ($60 fee)

Deposit/Withdrawal Limits: Varies According To Currency

Mobile App: No

Juicy Stakes’ customer service is highly regarded for its professionalism and prompt responses. The website is designed for easy navigation, offering tools for creating bets effortlessly, including prop and parlay betting.

Juicy Stakes hosts various promotions, including the Poker Reload Bonus and FPP Race, providing players with opportunities to maximize their winnings and compete for cash prizes. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, Juicy Stakes Poker offers enticing rewards to enhance your gaming experience.

While cryptocurrency transactions are inherently secure, BetOnline adds extra layers of protection for players’ funds and personal information. They employ robust encryption, secure payment options, and blockchain technology to ensure transparent gameplay.

Finally, Juicy Stakes Poker offers thrilling poker options, and their dedicated support team is available to help you 24/7. For these reasons, our experts ranked it as one of the best offshore poker sites.

Pros:

Well-designed poker-focussed Website

Great variety of poker games

Effective tournaments and rewards

Cons:

Hefty fees on some payments methods (fiat currencies)

Exciting tournaments with prize pools and intense competition

What Are Offshore Betting Sites

Offshore betting sites are online gambling platforms that operate from outside the jurisdiction where a bet is being placed. These sites typically offer a wide range of betting options, including sports betting, casino games, poker, and more. They are often based in countries with more lenient gambling regulations or tax benefits, allowing them to offer competitive odds and bonuses.

Players often choose offshore betting sites for various reasons, such as access to a broader range of betting markets, better odds, or unique features not available on domestic platforms. However, it’s essential to be aware that using offshore betting sites can come with risks, including potential legal implications and issues with customer support or payment processing.

That’s not to say that the sites we reviewed are not legal poker sites, only that they are licensed outside the US.

In general, before using offshore betting sites, it’s crucial to research their reputation, licensing, and regulatory compliance to ensure a safe and secure betting experience. Additionally, players should always gamble responsibly and be aware of the laws and regulations governing online gambling in their jurisdiction.

How We Evaluated the Best Offshore Poker Sites

Here’s how we evaluated and decided on our list of the best offshore poker sites:

Licensing and Regulation:

It was important to check if the betting site held a valid gambling license from a reputable jurisdiction. Licensing ensured that the site operated legally and adhered to strict regulations, providing a safer and more trustworthy betting environment.

Security and Trustworthiness:

Assessments were made regarding the site’s security measures, such as SSL encryption and firewalls, to safeguard users’ personal and financial information. Additionally, the site’s reputation, user reviews, and any history of security breaches or fraudulent activities were considered.

Range of Betting Markets:

It was essential to look for a diverse selection of betting markets, including sports betting, casino games, live betting, esports, and more. A wide range of options allowed users to explore different betting opportunities and find their preferred niche.

Competitive Odds and Betting Lines:

The odds and betting lines offered by the offshore site were compared with other competitors to ensure competitiveness. Competitive odds ensured that users got the best value for their bets and maximized potential winnings.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Evaluations were made regarding the site’s bonuses, promotions, and loyalty programs, including welcome bonuses, free bets, reload bonuses, and VIP rewards. Generous offers enhanced the betting experience and provided additional value to users.

User Experience and Interface:

Considerations were made regarding the site’s usability, navigation, and overall user experience. A user-friendly interface, intuitive design, and mobile compatibility contributed to a seamless betting experience, allowing users to place bets easily and efficiently.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Speed:

The available offshore poker sites payment methods supported by the site, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies, were assessed. Additionally, the withdrawal process and the speed at which withdrawals were processed were considered.

Customer Support:

The quality and responsiveness of customer support services, including availability, contact methods, and response times, were evaluated. Reliable customer support ensured that users could resolve any issues or queries promptly.

Responsible Gambling Features:

Responsible gambling tools and features, such as self-exclusion, deposit limits, and reality checks, were sought after to promote responsible betting behavior and prevent problem gambling.

Mobile Betting App:

If preferring to bet on the go, considerations were made regarding whether the offshore site offered a mobile betting app or a responsive mobile site. Mobile compatibility allowed users to place bets conveniently from their smartphones or tablets.

By considering these criteria, an informed decision could be made when choosing the best offshore betting site that met one’s needs and preferences.

If you’re curious to learn more, you can access an alternative list on the best reviewed poker sites prepared by the experienced team at Technopedia.

Popular Bonus Promotions Available at The Best Offshore Poker Sites

Popular bonus promotions offered by online offshore poker casinos include:

Welcome Bonus:

A welcome bonus is typically offered to new players upon signing up or making their first deposit. It may consist of a match bonus, where the casino matches a percentage of the player’s initial deposit, or a fixed bonus amount.

Deposit Bonus:

Deposit bonuses are awarded when players make a deposit into their casino account. These bonuses often come in the form of a percentage match of the deposit amount, providing players with extra funds to play with.

No Deposit Bonus:

A no deposit bonus is a bonus given to players without requiring them to make a deposit. It’s usually a small amount of bonus funds or free spins that players can use to try out the casino’s games without risking their own money.

Reload Bonus:

Reload bonuses are offered to existing players when they make additional deposits into their accounts. Like welcome bonuses, they often consist of a percentage match of the deposit amount.

Free Spins:

Free spins bonuses are common in online casinos and are often offered as part of a welcome package or as a standalone promotion. Players receive a certain number of free spins to use on specified slot games, with any winnings subject to wagering requirements.

Tournament Entry Tickets:

Some offshore poker casinos offer tournament entry tickets as bonuses. These tickets allow players to participate in poker tournaments without having to pay the entry fee, giving them a chance to win real money prizes.

Cashback Bonus:

Cashback bonuses refund a percentage of a player’s losses over a specific period. This type of bonus provides players with a partial refund on their losses, helping to mitigate some of the risks associated with gambling.

VIP Rewards:

VIP or loyalty programs reward players for their continued patronage of the casino. Players earn points based on their wagering activity, which can then be exchanged for bonuses, cashback, or other rewards. VIP players may also receive exclusive perks, such as faster withdrawals and personalized customer support.

These bonus promotions are designed to attract new players, retain existing ones, and enhance the overall gaming experience at offshore poker casinos. However, it’s essential for players to read and understand the terms and conditions associated with each bonus offer, including wagering requirements, withdrawal limits, and game restrictions.

Popular Poker Variations

The most popular types of poker offered at online casinos include:

Texas Hold’em: Texas Hold’em is arguably the most popular poker variant both online and offline. Players are dealt two hole cards and must combine them with five community cards to make the best possible hand. It features a combination of strategic betting, bluffing, and skillful play. Omaha: Omaha is another widely-played variant of poker. In Omaha, players are dealt four hole cards instead of two, but they must use exactly two of their hole cards in combination with three of the five community cards to make their hand. This leads to more possibilities and strategic complexity compared to Texas Hold’em. Seven Card Stud: Seven Card Stud was once the most popular form of poker before Texas Hold’em took over. In this variant, players are dealt seven cards throughout the hand, with some being face-up and others face-down. Players must use a combination of their hole cards and community cards to form the best hand. Pai Gow Poker: Pai Gow Poker is a modern adaptation of the traditional Chinese game of Pai Gow. In this game, players receive seven cards and must split them into a five-card hand (the “high” hand) and a two-card hand (the “low” hand). The goal is to beat both the dealer’s high and low hands to win. Three Card Poker: Three Card Poker is a fast-paced and simplified version of traditional poker. Players are dealt three cards and must decide whether to play their hand against the dealer’s hand or fold. There are also bonus bets available based on the strength of the player’s hand. Caribbean Stud Poker: Caribbean Stud Poker is similar to Five Card Stud but is played against the house rather than other players. Players aim to beat the dealer’s hand by forming a stronger poker hand. There is also the option to place a side bet for a chance to win a progressive jackpot.

How to Play Responsibly at the Best Offshore Poker Sites

Playing responsibly at the best offshore poker sites is crucial to ensure a safe and enjoyable gambling experience. Here are some tips on how to do so:

Set a Budget : Before you start playing, set a budget for yourself and stick to it. Only gamble with money that you can afford to lose, and avoid chasing losses by wagering more than you originally planned.

: Before you start playing, set a budget for yourself and stick to it. Only gamble with money that you can afford to lose, and avoid chasing losses by wagering more than you originally planned. Use Responsible Gambling Tools : Many of the best offshore poker sites offer responsible gambling tools that can help you stay in control of your gambling habits. These tools may include deposit limits, session limits, loss limits, and self-exclusion options. Take advantage of these features to manage your gameplay effectively.

: Many of the best offshore poker sites offer responsible gambling tools that can help you stay in control of your gambling habits. These tools may include deposit limits, session limits, loss limits, and self-exclusion options. Take advantage of these features to manage your gameplay effectively. Take Regular Breaks : It’s essential to take regular breaks while playing poker online. Prolonged gaming sessions can lead to fatigue and impair your judgment. Set a timer to remind yourself to take breaks and step away from the game to refresh your mind.

: It’s essential to take regular breaks while playing poker online. Prolonged gaming sessions can lead to fatigue and impair your judgment. Set a timer to remind yourself to take breaks and step away from the game to refresh your mind. Know the Game : Familiarize yourself with the rules and strategies of the poker variant you’re playing. Understanding the game will help you make better decisions and improve your overall gameplay experience.

: Familiarize yourself with the rules and strategies of the poker variant you’re playing. Understanding the game will help you make better decisions and improve your overall gameplay experience. Monitor Your Time : Keep track of the amount of time you spend gambling online. Limit your gaming sessions to a reasonable duration and avoid spending excessive amounts of time playing poker. Balancing your time between gambling and other activities is essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

: Keep track of the amount of time you spend gambling online. Limit your gaming sessions to a reasonable duration and avoid spending excessive amounts of time playing poker. Balancing your time between gambling and other activities is essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Seek Support if Needed: If you’re struggling to control your gambling habits or experiencing negative consequences as a result of your gaming activities, don’t hesitate to seek help. Many of the best offshore poker sites provide resources and support for players dealing with gambling-related issues. You can also reach out to helplines, support groups, or counseling services for assistance.

By following these tips and practicing responsible gambling habits, you can enjoy playing poker at offshore sites while minimizing the risks associated with problem gambling.

Glossary of Common Terms Used in Offshore Poker Sites

Here’s a list of commonly used terms in the world of online poker:

Blinds: Forced bets made by players to the left of the dealer button before any cards are dealt, typically in Texas Hold’em and Omaha.

Button: A small marker indicating the current dealer position. It moves clockwise around the table after each hand.

Flop: The first three community cards dealt face-up in games like Texas Hold’em and Omaha.

Turn: The fourth community card dealt face-up in games like Texas Hold’em and Omaha.

River: The fifth and final community card dealt face-up in games like Texas Hold’em and Omaha.

Hole Cards: The cards dealt face-down to each player, which are only visible to that player.

Board: The community cards dealt face-up on the table in games like Texas Hold’em and Omaha.

Pot: The total amount of money wagered in a hand, which the winner(s) receive.

Bet: To place chips into the pot as an opening move or in response to a previous bet.

Raise: To increase the size of a previous bet or raise made by another player.

Call: To match the current bet or raise made by another player.

Fold: To discard your hand and forfeit any chance of winning the current pot.

Check: To decline to bet when no previous bets have been made in the current betting round.

All-In: To bet or call with all of your remaining chips.

Nuts: The best possible hand in a particular situation.

Draw: A hand that is not yet complete but has the potential to improve with additional cards.

Flush: A poker hand consisting of five cards of the same suit.

Straight: A poker hand consisting of five consecutive cards of any suit.

Full House: A poker hand consisting of three cards of one rank and two cards of another rank.

Bad Beat: Losing a hand despite being a strong favorite to win.

Tilt: Emotional frustration or irrational play caused by a series of losses or bad beats.

Fish: A derogatory term for a weak or inexperienced player.

Shark: A skilled and experienced player who preys on weaker opponents.

Rake: The commission fee charged by the poker room for hosting the game.

Lobby: The main interface where players can browse available tables and tournaments.

These are just a few of the many terms commonly used in online poker. Familiarizing yourself with these terms will help you better understand the game and communicate effectively with other players.

Final Word

After a thorough evaluation of the six best offshore poker sites, it is clear that CoinPoker emerges as the top choice if you’re looking to play poker for real money. However, it’s important to acknowledge that selecting a casino is a subjective decision, influenced by individual preferences and priorities.

It’s worth noting that all the best offshore poker sites listed in our evaluation offer exceptional gaming experiences, each with its own unique features and benefits. Whether it’s the variety of games, user interface, bonuses, or community engagement, there’s something for every poker enthusiast.

At this point, we would like to emphasize the importance of responsible gaming. Even the best online poker sites for US players can be dangerous if players seek to engage in risky gambling behavior. Players should approach poker with the mindset of entertainment rather than a means of financial gain. Setting limits, managing bankrolls, and taking breaks are essential practices to ensure a healthy gaming experience.

Ultimately, no matter which offshore poker site you choose, remember to play responsibly, enjoy the game, and may the cards be ever in your favor.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Most Legit Online Poker Site?

Determining the most legitimate online poker site depends on various factors such as licensing, reputation, security measures, and player feedback. However, some well-known and reputable online poker sites include CoinPoker, BetOnline, Bovada, and Americas Cardroom.

What Is the Best Poker Site for American Players?

Several online poker sites cater specifically to American players, offering localized services, language support, and region-specific promotions. Among the top choices for American players are CoinPoker, BetOnline, Bovada, Americas Cardroom, and Ignition Poker.

What Is the Best Poker Site?

Determining the best poker site is subjective and depends on individual preferences, priorities, and playing style. Some players prioritize traffic volume and game variety, while others value software features, bonuses, or customer support. Popular contenders for the title of the best poker site include CoinPoker, BetOnline, Bovada, Americas Cardroom, and Ignition Poker.

What Is the Best Unregulated Poker Site?

Unregulated poker sites operate without oversight from licensing authorities or regulatory bodies, which can pose risks to players in terms of security, fairness, and financial transactions. While it’s generally recommended to play on regulated and licensed sites, some players may choose unregulated sites for various reasons. However, it’s crucial to exercise caution and thoroughly research any unregulated poker site before playing.

