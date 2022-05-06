May 6, 2022 | Daily News Brief | School Board Settles Suit For $2.5M. Meal Prices Staying The Same. Covington Alsina Is A Gator 100!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Anne Arundel County Board of Education has agreed to settle a lawsuit in the death of a special needs student for $2.5 million. Meal prices at schools will remain the same as they have for the past seven years. Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina was lauded by her alma mater, the University of Florida, and was named a Gator 100. A list of events that may be questionable based on the rain and some to look forward to!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 6th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you enjoyed you rCinco de Mayo. And once again, thanks to Roxana for humoring me by doing our introduction yesterday. OK, it is Friday, so let’s bring on the wet and soggy weekend, shall we?

A very slow news day today and mostly centered around the Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Up first, the district settled a federal lawsuit with the Levy family for $2.5 million dollars. Bowen Levy was a special needs student who died in 2019 after swallowing a glove while at school. He suffered from pica which is a disorder that make someone try to eat things that are not food. The State Department of Social Services found the school, Central Special School, negligent and said his death involved child neglect. The school blamed it on staffing issues. However, as part of this settlement, the school entered into a 3-year consent decree to develop a pica safety protocol and a Special Education Citizen Advisory Committee. The school has already addressed the staffing deficiencies. As part of the agreement, the board was to issue a formal statement (which they have), and there is a statement that both parties agree that since it was never adjudicated or tried, there are no merits to any of the claims, and the agreement should not be evidence of guilt or liability. The school must pay the family the $2.5 million within 30 days. And while this cannot erase the pain the Levy family must endure, it hopefully assures that nothing like this can ever happen again.

In some more upbeat news about the school system. And a boon to parents who are struggling with inflation. The Board of Education is holding the price of school meal prices at the same level as the wee last year…and the six years prior to that. Breakfast is at $1/50, lunch for elementary school kids is $2.75, and middle and high schoolers is $3.00. Milk is at 55 cents. And here’s something I didn’t know. Food Services is NOT in the County budget for schools. They sustain themselves on federal reimbursements, state funding, and the sale of meals. Interesting.

As we begin to wrap, see, I told you it was a light news day… our own Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina was lauded by her alma mater–the University of Florida. She was named a Gator 100 for being one of the fastest growing businesses led by or owned by an alumnae of the school. You need to have been in business for 5 or more years and have revenues exceeding $250,000 for the past three years. And then, the books are examined by the independent Ernst & Young to determine the rankings! So congrats to Ann and her team.

With the weather for this weekend, I am going to offer a few events with the caveat that you need to check the socials or websites before you head out to make sure they will still happen. But the Historic Annapolis Annual Plant Sale at the Paca House & Gardens is tomorrow and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. The Maritime Republic of Eastport’s .05K run is scheduled for the crack o noon tomorrow, but registration begins at 9am at the tent at the Long and Foster office on 6th Street. And, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County is hosting the gazillionth, it seems… Walk for the Animals on Sunday at Quiet Waters Park, beginning at 9am. We do know that the Siete De Mayo celebration for the incoming restaurant at the Annapolis Town Center–Urbano has been pushed back to next weekend, as has the garage sale slash flea market at the Pip Moyer Rec Center. And of course, on Sunday, it is Mother’s Day which will NEVER be canceled or postponed. So, please make sure you thank the moms in your life–yours and your kids, and if your mom is no longer here, stop and give her some silent thanks. I’m sure she’ll get the message! Looking into mid week next week–Homestead Gardens is having a GNO or Girls Night Out on Thursday the 12th–free booze, free food, and discounts. Rumor has it that these are a lot of fun–but I would not know–they never have Boys Night Out!

And that’s it for the news, but here’s some podcast news for you. Up tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight –One You Love Homecare..appropriate enough for Mother’s Day Weekend! And next Saturday–Bean Rush Cafe!

And finally., as always, thank you for listening, and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local, and a VERY Happy Mother’s Day to all you mothers and mothers to be out there! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday . Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

