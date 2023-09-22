September 22, 2023
Annapolis, US 66 F
LATEST NEWS
Pasadena Rabies Alert Londontowne Symphony Kicks Off Season This Weekend Daily News Brief | September 22, 2023 Mother of Teen Murdered in January Charged With Attempted Murder in Most Recent Eastport Shooting Fall Home Owners Expo Coming To Annapolis September 30 and October 1
Londontowne Symphony Kicks Off Season This Weekend

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra begins its 20th season bringing Annapolis and Anne Arundel County affordable, classical music of the highest caliber with Overture to La Cenerentola (Cinderella) by Rossini, Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by Rachmaninoff, and the remarkable orchestrations of Hector Berlioz in the timeless Symphonie Fantastique.

The Londontowne Symphony returns to the outstanding acoustics of Maryland Hall for this concert, featuring highly acclaimed local pianist William Bloomquist, DMA, who will perform the Rachmaninoff piece. 

This concert is dedicated to LSO beloved orchestra member (cellist) and Director of Marketing, Buzz Stillinger (1939-2023).

The 3pm concert start time provides a great opportunity to introduce children and students of all ages to these beautiful pearls of classical music; children and students are admitted free. Tickets for adults are just $25, making the concert accessible for local residents and visitors.

Tickets are available online from Maryland Hallhttps://marylandhall.thundertix.com/orders/new?performance_id=2940853

Daily News Brief | September 22, 2023

Pasadena Rabies Alert

