Who Should You Sue for Your Rideshare Accident?

According to a recent study by the Booth School of Business, ridesharing services contributed to a more than 3% increase in all reported car accident fatalities in 2019. The research further revealed that 21% of those killed in the accidents were drivers, while 58% were passengers.

Technically, it is possible to sue ridesharing companies like Uber or Lyft. You can also sue the driver if you feel they were responsible for the accident. Determining who to sue can be complex in rideshare accidents. For this reason, we have compiled a detailed insight into everything you need to know about potentially liable parties in a rideshare accident lawsuit.

Can You Sue Your Lyft or Uber Driver After an Accident?

Yes, it is certainly possible to sue your Uber or Lyft driver. You can contact a lawyer to help you file a lawsuit and get compensation if you were injured in the accident. Although, in most cases, your ridesharing company insurance should cover your accident, filing a lawsuit in court is necessary.

You should also note that the compensation will depend on several factors, such as whether the ridesharing driver hit you or if you were a passenger in the vehicle. Some of the common instances when you can sue the driver or ridesharing company are:

A cyclist or pedestrian was hit by a ridesharing vehicle

You, as a passenger, were involved in an accident in the ridesharing vehicle

A motorist was involved in an accident with the Uber or Lyft vehicle

The driver was involved in the accident

Besides you can also file a lawsuit if your business or property was damaged in the accident.

Lawsuits When the Driver is at Fault

Although it is possible to sue your ridesharing driver who was at fault, the case may not get far. The court will categorize the accident as a “business use exception.” Unless the driver has a special provision or a commercial insurance policy, if they are carrying you for a fee, it is almost impossible for their personal insurance policies to compensate you.

Even so, the good news is that both Lyft and Uber have insurance policies to cover their passengers. You are protected from the moment you accept the ride to the end of your journey.

What If Another Driver Was at Fault?

If the driver responsible for the accident is from another vehicle or ridesharing company, you might need to file a personal injury lawsuit. You will need a personal injury lawyer to help you get the required compensation from the at-fault’s vehicle insurance company.

The Ridesharing Company

You can sue the ridesharing company in some cases. The ridesharing company will cover your losses to a certain extent. But it is possible that your losses are greater than their offer. In such cases, you can file a lawsuit against the rideshare company to get full compensation. Hiring a lawyer is crucial to winning a lawsuit against rideshare companies.

How Much Can You Get as Compensation?

The range of the amount you can get depends on several factors, such as the extent of the damages and the accident details. Typically, Lyft and Uber allocate $1 million per accident, but it is almost impossible to get the maximum compensation.

Some of the damages you can claim under the law include:

Physical pain, mental anguish, and suffering

Property damages

Expenses related to rehabilitation, medical treatments, disability, hospital bills, and other healthcare costs

Wrongful death

Economic losses such as loss of income, salary, or wages

Punitive damages

It is important to note that insurance companies are notorious for looking for ways to reduce the amount of compensation or deny claims altogether. For this reason, ensure you get a professional attorney to walk you through your compensation journey.

Conclusion

Accidents are inevitable, and they can happen anywhere. All you need to do is ensure you are prepared if it happens. You can file a lawsuit and get compensation if you follow the correct procedure.

