Electric Cars: A Better, Greener Alternative

Ever since the world became aware of the effects of climate change, efforts have been made within every industry to reduce the carbon emissions they produce. This is vitally important if these industries hope to see a world where they can continue to thrive in. The automotive industry is just one of these that have made active efforts into giving new products to customers that fulfill the same functions as previous offerings and still prove to be more environmentally friendly. The first wave of this was hybrid cars, representing a halfway point between the old and the new. However, electric cars have been steadily growing in popularity in recent years, signaling a positive future.

Annapolis Green is a non-profit organization that plans to celebrate the National Drive Electric Week (September 26th) by showcasing a range of electric vehicles this Sunday at City Dock. Many residents of Annapolis will recognize this annual event that is approaching its seventh consecutive year. It offers a great chance for residents to look at some of the great vehicles on display and allows them to learn more about driving an electric car. Even better, the owners of the vehicles shown at the showcase will be available at the event to give a personal perspective on why driving electric is one of the best decisions that a person can make.

Events like these are a great way to raise awareness of both climate change and the importance of using a method of transport that does not pollute the environment. For many people, the benefits of using an electric vehicle are still not clear, something that is not helped by the extortionate price that some car manufacturers ask. This is perhaps the one downside of electric vehicle ownership – it can prove costly to get into when the price of the vehicle itself and charging point installation is considered. It is a fact that electric vehicles are not very accessible to people on modest budgets, though this is expected to change over the years as the process becomes more refined and cheaper to carry out. Once this drawback is removed, only positives can be seen.

Those who drive an electric car always claim how much better they are over traditional methods of transport. And those benefits are nearly endless. People will notice cheaper running costs as the cost to fully charge the vehicle can prove to be incredibly cheap when compared to filling up a tank with fuel. As there is no engine, there are also fewer things to go wrong such as a worn-out timing chain, meaning repairs are going to be needed less often. And even the speed freaks among us will be surprised at the quick acceleration that electric cars possess, eclipsing all other engine types when it comes to getting up to speed fast.

Although electric cars can prove expensive, they offer many advantages to motorists looking to have a greener impact on the world. Annapolis Green's showcase this Sunday should answer most of the questions people have about electric cars and looks set to be a fun day out.

Category: Local News, NEWS